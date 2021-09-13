-
The James River Basin Partnership and the Ozark Mountain Paddlers are gearing up for their annual river clean up this summer. Picture this: 15,000 pounds…
With the Memorial Day weekend comes more outdoor activities, including on area lakes and rivers. But officials advise you know the conditions of those…
The weekend drowning of an Ohio man along the James River is the fourth fatality of its kind in southwest Missouri this year, according to the Missouri…
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/riverrescu_982.mp3A major cleanup will be held on the James River this weekend. Michele Skalicky…