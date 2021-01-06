MODOT Plans Overhaul Of Glenstone Avenue From North Of I-44 To James River Freeway

About nine miles of Glenstone Avenue are the target of a planned project by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The proposed recommendations are for Glenstone from north of Valley Water Mill Street to James River Freeway.

They include complete signal rebuilds at Bennett, Cherry, Grand and St. Louis; signal modifications to benefit pedestrians, resurfacing the roadway, adding sidewalks, removing redundant driveways and eliminating left turns from certain side streets onto Glenstone.

MODOT project manager, Don Saiko, said all intersections along Glenstone will be reviewed for pedestrian safety. He said crosswalks will be added at Dale and Glenstone, and the intersection will get a pedestrian signal upgrade.

The goals of the estimated $12.4 million project are to improve safety, reduce peak hour delay and improve pedestrian access and signal operation and maintenance.

A virtual public meeting is planned beginning January 19, and the public will have 10 days to view plans and comment on them.

The project is expected to begin in 2022.