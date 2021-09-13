-
More rain is expected through Sunday. The National Weather Service is predicting another three to four inches for a large part of the Missouri Ozarks,…
-
Last week, the Missouri Department of Transportation was focused on clearing the state’s roadways of snow and ice. And before the week was up, crews began…
-
About nine miles of Glenstone Avenue are the target of a planned project by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The proposed recommendations are…
-
The Missouri Department of Transportation is working on plans to eventually widen U.S. Route 60, otherwise know as James River Freeway, to six lanes…
-
The Missouri Department of Transportation will start work on July 15 to widen Highway 160 from I-44 to Jackson St. in Willard to four lanes. The $18.6…
-
Ramps at Route 60 and 65 in southeast Springfield will be closed at various times overnight on weekdays starting Wednesday, March 6, and going through…
-
Work starts this week on a project to improve safety at 10 intersections on Highway 13 between Springfield and Clinton. Contractor crews are scheduled to…
-
The Missouri Department of Transportation has placed weight limits on the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake in Taney County.The bridge, on Missouri…
-
Missouri has 922 bridges listed in poor condition—that’s according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The U.S. Department of Transportation…
-
Here's a heads up if you're planning to drive to Branson today. The Missouri Department of Transportation said law enforcement officers will slow or…