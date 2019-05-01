Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding Throughout The Ozarks

Flooding is occurring in parts of the Ozarks, and numerous flood warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service.

Roaring River State Park near Cassville was evacuated due to flooding.

Portions of Highway 32 eastbound into Stockton were impassable due to high water.

Multiple vehicles were stalled due to high water on Highway 96 at Carthage.

The National Weather Service says numerous roads remain closed around the area due to flooding with numerous flood and river warnings now in effect. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be likely through tomorrow, which will only worsen the flooding problems. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through tomorrow morning.

A flood warning is in effect for these waterways in southwest Missouri: The Elk River near Tiff City in McDonald County, Shoal Creek near Joplin in Jasper and Newton Counties. And the Spring River at Carthage and near Waco in Jasper County.

A flood warning continues until late tonight in Douglas, Howell, Ozark, Webster and Wright Counties. A flood warning continues until 10:15 tonight in Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dallas, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, Stone and Taney Counties.

If you come upon a flooded roadway the National Weather Service said you should "turn around, don't drown."

Click here for the latest information from the National Weather Service office in Springfield.