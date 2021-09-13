-
Flooding will be a real risk in the Ozarks over the next few days. A flood watch is in effect from noon today and will continue through Saturday…
-
More rain is expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning in areas that have already seen significant rainfall. According to National Weather…
-
Flooding is occurring in parts of the Ozarks, and numerous flood warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service. Roaring River State Park near…
-
Aug. 14 is the deadline for businesses and individuals of 35 mainly southern Missouri counties impacted by spring flooding and storms to register and…
-
Missouri’s governor is asking President Donald Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for the state, which would enable federal disaster aid for…
-
A crowdfunding site has been setup to assist the communities of Shannon County, a tourism area hit hard by last weekend’s flooding.The county’s office of…
-
Missouri residents and business owners impacted by the recent floods have access to free legal services through the Missouri Bar’s Disaster Recovery Legal…
-
As Branson continues cleanup after major weekend flooding, officials there say things have for the most part returned to normal.Ted Martin is Branson’s…
-
Officials in Shannon County say crews are working overtime to make roads passable as the creek and river levels allow.This after the area received in…
-
Update 5-03-17 at 9:30 amThe Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs to flood-damaged Interstate 44 at Hazelgreen in Laclede County are…