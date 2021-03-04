COVID-19 Causes 3 More Deaths In Greene County

Three more Greene County residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths in the county to 417.

They were a woman in her 70s and two women in their 80s. The deaths occurred in January and February and were reported to the health department between February 24 and March 2.

The seven-day average for new cases in Greene County is 31.9, according to the health department.

It's encouraging people to continue wearing face coverings, washing hands, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.

Find out how to access a vaccine and whether or not you're eligible here.