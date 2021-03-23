Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Body Image Ideals Shift to be More Unattainable

By 3 hours ago

Runway models, social media influencers, pageant queens, celebrities and even Barbie support troubling body image ideals. They are almost unequivocally identified as beautiful, as evidenced by the money we spend and who we choose to idolize.

Dr. Brooke Whisenhunt has studied media influences on body image for more than 20 years. As a professor of psychology at Missouri State University, she works alongside her colleague, Dr. Danae Hudson, leading a lab of graduate and undergraduate students to research this and related topics.

For Whisenhunt, this began as a research project of pageant contestants when she was an undergraduate college student.

Decades ago, Dr. Rick Gardner from the University of Colorado gathered historical and contemporary images of pageant contestants and Playboy centerfolds. He also collected height and weight data to examine body image ideals.

Whisenhunt coauthored a publication with former graduate student Frances Bozsik that built upon this research. The findings gained national attention, revealing that in addition to the ideal being taller and thinner over time, the new ideal was also muscular.
 

Related Content

Breaking Down the Keto Diet

By Apr 30, 2019
Pixabay / Used with permission

The keto diet has become one of the most popular diets today. However, this diet is not without controversy.

Researchers are studying whether this diet, which promotes eating high-fat foods, could cause harmful effects in the long run.

Natalie Allen, registered dietitian and clinical instructor of biomedical sciences at Missouri State University, and Leah Brooke, a Missouri State dietetic intern, explain more about the keto diet.

Freezing away the Pain

By Nov 12, 2019

Opioids are commonly prescribed for those with a total knee replacement. But with the increased attention turned to the abuse of these narcotics, a new method was approved a few years ago: cryoneurolysis.

"Cryoneurolysis takes the nerve just to the point of slightly damaging, basically bruising it, so that it doesn't conduct the painful impulses anymore," said Dr. Jeanie Skibiski, assistant professor in the School of Anesthesia at Missouri State University.

Practice Healthy Holiday Eating

By Dec 17, 2019
A family of four enjoying a Christmas meal at home.

The holidays present us with an abundance of food, so it’s easy to overeat. To avoid eating too much and packing on extra pounds, it’s helpful to make a plan and stick with it.

Natalie Allen, a registered dietitian and clinical instructor of biomedical sciences at Missouri State University, offers tips and advice about eating healthy this holiday season.

Read the full transcript

Shining a Light on Peer Victimization

By Oct 29, 2019
An unhappy teenage boy being gossiped about by school friends.

Victimization happens when a person is on the receiving end of cruel or unjust treatment.

According to a Science Daily article, “researchers estimate that as many as 75% of children and youth report experiencing some sort of peer victimization, with 10 to 15% experiencing more severe and prolonged victimization."