Additional Flooding Possible Wednesday Night In Southwest MO

More rain is expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning in areas that have already seen significant rainfall. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Rothstein, storms Wednesday night could produce heavy rain. One to two inches is expected with three or more inches possible in some areas. Drivers need to be alert for flooding and avoid driving into water that covers the road.

Rothstein said far southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas are at an enhanced risk for severe weather.

"We're looking at the potential for some supercell storm development late this afternoon and evening," he said, "and then congealing into a line of storms and moving into the Springfield area overnight."

Storms Wednesday night could bring large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

We’ll get a short break from the rain, according to Rothstein, and then Friday afternoon and off and on over the weekend, he said, we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms developing.