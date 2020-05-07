$7.6 Million In CARES Act Funding Will Help CU Cover Transit Service Operating Costs

City Utilities will get a $7.6 million federal grant to help cover transit service operating costs related to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced the funding Tuesday.

According to the Federal Transit Administration, the funding will go toward the purchase of personal protective equipment, operator salaries, fuel and other needs. The grant is 100 federally-funded with no local match, according to Blunt’s office. It’s part of the CARES Act, which included $25 billion in Transit Infrastructure grants.