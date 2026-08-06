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Talking History

A Christian history of Muslim Spain with Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi

By Djene Bajalan
Published August 6, 2026 at 12:06 PM CDT
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Image from the cover of Rodrigo Ximenez de Rada's Minor Histories, edited and translated by Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi
Courtesy of Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi

Image from the cover of Rodrigo Ximenez de Rada's Minor Histories, edited and translated by Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi

On this episode of Talking History, Djene speaks with Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi about his new translation of Rodrigo Ximénez de Rada’s thirteenth-century Minor Histories.

In the early thirteenth century, the Iberian Peninsula stood at a decisive historical turning point. Muslim political power was declining, Christian kingdoms were expanding, and the city of Toledo remained a meeting place of Christian, Jewish and Islamic cultures. At the center of these transformations stood Rodrigo Ximénez de Rada: archbishop of Toledo, royal adviser, crusader and one of medieval Spain’s most ambitious historians.

Rodrigo sought to explain Spain’s past through the histories of the Romans, Goths, Vandals, Huns and Arabs.

Amyenn Jawad Al-Tamimi
Amyenn Jawad Al-Tamimi

His History of the Arabs, in particular, offers a remarkable, and frequently contradictory, medieval Christian account of Arab history and Islam.

Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi is a British-Iraqi historian based in Syria and Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution. He is the translator of Rodrigo Ximenez de Rada's Minor Histories.

For a captioned video of this podcast, click here.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
See stories by Djene Bajalan