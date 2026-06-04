© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talking History

The Crisis Presidency with Benjamin Kleinerman

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published June 4, 2026 at 12:06 PM CDT
Abraham Lincoln, three-quarter length portrait, seated and holding his spectacles and a pencil
Alexander Gardner, 1821-1882, photographer
/
Library of Congress
Abraham Lincoln, three-quarter length portrait, seated and holding his spectacles and a pencil

Djene and Patrick discuss the “Crisis Presidency” with Benjamin Kleinerman.

Every four years, Americans witness one of the defining rituals of public life: the inauguration of a president.

In that moment, the president places a hand on the Bible and swears not merely to support the Constitution, but to “preserve, protect, and defend” it. That language is striking, and perhaps more revealing than we often realize. Why does the Constitution single out the president in this way? What does that oath tell us about the office itself? And does it help explain why Americans so often judge presidents by how they respond to crisis?

From George Washington and Abraham Lincoln to 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, and Covid, the presidency has often been shaped not simply by law or policy, but by the expectation that the president will preserve order when the nation feels under pressure.

Benjamin Kleinerman
Benjamin Kleinerman

Dr. Benjamin Kleinerman is the R.W. Morrison Professor of Political Science at Baylor University and a visiting professor at UT Austin. He has written extensively on executive power, the presidency, and American political thought. He is also here in Springfield to deliver a talk titled “The Enduring Principles of the Declaration.” His forthcoming book, The Crisis Presidency (University of Kansas Press) explores the presidency, constitutional order, and the politics of crisis.

For a captioned video of this podcast, click here.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
See stories by Djene Bajalan
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
See stories by Patrick Needham