Arts News November 6, 2026
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The Messiah Project's newest ensemble, the Credo Chorale, makes its debut. Randy Bacon celebrates the first anniversary of his documentary "The Soft Surrender" with free public screenings at Hatch Auditorium. We explore The American Pirates' latest album and speak with a founding member, hear new music from Roxie and the Moon King, preview November's First Friday Art Walk and more!
November 6: Robert E. Smith Art Show and Tribute Mural Unveiling at Mudhouse Coffee
November 6: First Friday Art Walk at Downtown Springfield and Commercial Street
November 6: Credo Chorale Premiere Concert: Awaken The Dawn at All Saints Anglican Church
November 6: Author reading from Alyssah Morrison's new novella, "LYSSA" at Bookmarx
November 6 & 7: Missouri Folklore Society Conference 2026 at University Plaza Hotel & Conference Center
November 7: The Soft Surrender Free Community Screening at Hatch Auditorium at The Library Center
Through November 7: Wild Arts Learning Conference at Wild Arts Learning Center