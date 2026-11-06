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Arts News

Arts News November 6, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST
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The American Pirates

The Messiah Project's newest ensemble, the Credo Chorale, makes its debut. Randy Bacon celebrates the first anniversary of his documentary "The Soft Surrender" with free public screenings at Hatch Auditorium. We explore The American Pirates' latest album and speak with a founding member, hear new music from Roxie and the Moon King, preview November's First Friday Art Walk and more!

November 6: Robert E. Smith Art Show and Tribute Mural Unveiling at Mudhouse Coffee

November 6: First Friday Art Walk at Downtown Springfield and Commercial Street

November 6: Credo Chorale Premiere Concert: Awaken The Dawn at All Saints Anglican Church

November 6: Author reading from Alyssah Morrison's new novella, "LYSSA" at Bookmarx

November 6 & 7: Missouri Folklore Society Conference 2026 at University Plaza Hotel & Conference Center

November 7: The Soft Surrender Free Community Screening at Hatch Auditorium at The Library Center

Through November 7: Wild Arts Learning Conference at Wild Arts Learning Center

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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