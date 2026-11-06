Arts News November 6, 2026

November 6: Robert E. Smith Art Show and Tribute Mural Unveiling at Mudhouse Coffee

November 6: First Friday Art Walk at Downtown Springfield and Commercial Street

November 6: Credo Chorale Premiere Concert: Awaken The Dawn at All Saints Anglican Church

November 6: Author reading from Alyssah Morrison's new novella, "LYSSA" at Bookmarx

November 6 & 7: Missouri Folklore Society Conference 2026 at University Plaza Hotel & Conference Center

November 7: The Soft Surrender Free Community Screening at Hatch Auditorium at The Library Center

Through November 7: Wild Arts Learning Conference at Wild Arts Learning Center

