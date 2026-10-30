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Arts News

Arts News October 30, 2026

By Jimmy Rea,
Jorja Lageschulte
Published October 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Ozarks Film Foundry

Ozarks Film Foundry, the Ozarko Marching Festival, Dr. Teague and Drury Theatre's production of “Nevermore,” Ozarks Audio Snapshot, “The Raven” from Frightmare Theatre, a tribute mural honoring Robert E. Smith, music from the American Pirates, and more!

October 30: Magnolia Mae and the Gutter Groove: A New Orleans Halloween! at Moontown Sound

October 30 & 31, November 6 & 7: Queen City Shakespeare Company presents "Macbeth" at the Moxy

October 31: Show Your Character Event at The Judy

November 1: Eric Leick Halloweird Darktacular at The Shoe Tree Listening Room

November 2: Music Monday of the Ozarks: Distant Relative at Springfield Elks Lodge #409

November 5: Unity Drum Circle at Unity of Springfield

November 6: Transitions/Translations: the Beginning exhibition at Brick City Gallery

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Jorja Lageschulte
Jorja Lageschulte is a journalism undergraduate at Missouri State University. She is also the SGA and Campus Admin Editor for MSU's student newspaper, The Standard.
See stories by Jorja Lageschulte