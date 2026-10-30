Arts News October 30, 2026

October 30: Magnolia Mae and the Gutter Groove: A New Orleans Halloween! at Moontown Sound

October 30 & 31, November 6 & 7: Queen City Shakespeare Company presents "Macbeth" at the Moxy

October 31: Show Your Character Event at The Judy

November 1: Eric Leick Halloweird Darktacular at The Shoe Tree Listening Room

November 2: Music Monday of the Ozarks: Distant Relative at Springfield Elks Lodge #409

November 5: Unity Drum Circle at Unity of Springfield

November 6: Transitions/Translations: the Beginning exhibition at Brick City Gallery

