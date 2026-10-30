Arts News October 30, 2026
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Ozarks Film Foundry, the Ozarko Marching Festival, Dr. Teague and Drury Theatre's production of “Nevermore,” Ozarks Audio Snapshot, “The Raven” from Frightmare Theatre, a tribute mural honoring Robert E. Smith, music from the American Pirates, and more!
October 30: Magnolia Mae and the Gutter Groove: A New Orleans Halloween! at Moontown Sound
October 30 & 31, November 6 & 7: Queen City Shakespeare Company presents "Macbeth" at the Moxy
October 31: Show Your Character Event at The Judy
November 1: Eric Leick Halloweird Darktacular at The Shoe Tree Listening Room
November 2: Music Monday of the Ozarks: Distant Relative at Springfield Elks Lodge #409
November 5: Unity Drum Circle at Unity of Springfield
November 6: Transitions/Translations: the Beginning exhibition at Brick City Gallery