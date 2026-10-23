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Arts News

Arts News October 23, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published October 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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The Moxie

October 23: Fall Classics: Rocky Horror Picture Show 2026 at the Gillioz Theatre

October 23: The Refugees: The Music of Tom Petty at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

October 25: Springfield Singers Fall Concert at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

October 25: Arsenic & Old Lace at The Landers Theatre

October 25:  4th Sunday Jam with The Blues Society of the Ozarks at Carrie's Bar

October 25: Murder Mystery Dinner- Murder on the Southern Belle in Mansfield

October 28: Staff Picks: Bug (2006) at the Moxie Cinema

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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