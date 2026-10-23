Arts News October 23, 2026
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October 23: Fall Classics: Rocky Horror Picture Show 2026 at the Gillioz Theatre
October 23: The Refugees: The Music of Tom Petty at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
October 25: Springfield Singers Fall Concert at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
October 25: Arsenic & Old Lace at The Landers Theatre
October 25: 4th Sunday Jam with The Blues Society of the Ozarks at Carrie's Bar
October 25: Murder Mystery Dinner- Murder on the Southern Belle in Mansfield
October 28: Staff Picks: Bug (2006) at the Moxie Cinema