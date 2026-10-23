Arts News October 23, 2026

October 23: Fall Classics: Rocky Horror Picture Show 2026 at the Gillioz Theatre

October 23: The Refugees: The Music of Tom Petty at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

October 25: Springfield Singers Fall Concert at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

October 25: Arsenic & Old Lace at The Landers Theatre

October 25: 4th Sunday Jam with The Blues Society of the Ozarks at Carrie's Bar

October 25: Murder Mystery Dinner- Murder on the Southern Belle in Mansfield

October 28: Staff Picks: Bug (2006) at the Moxie Cinema

