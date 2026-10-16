Arts News October 16, 2026

October 16 - November 1: Mosaic Arts Collective presents "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Fox Theatre

October 16 & 17: Quilt & Craft Sale at Grace United Methodist Church

October 17: Springfield Ballet Free Boys Workshop at The Creamery Arts Center

October 17: Fiber Arts Weekend at Wild Arts Learning

October 20: "The Story of Us: Missouri Through Film" - Ride With The Devil at The Moxie Cinema

October 21 - 24: Nightmare in the Ozarks Film Festival at various venues in Eureka Springs

October 22: Slow Viewing with Missouri State University: Biennial Faculty Exhibition at the Carolla Arts Exhibition Center

