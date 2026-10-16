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Arts News

Arts News October 16, 2026

By Jimmy Rea,
Jorja LageschulteChris Hill
Published October 16, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Ozark Heritage Festival

Nightmare in the Ozarks Film Festival in Eureka Springs, the Ozark Heritage Festival in West Plains, the art of quilting, new music from the MSU Chorale, Frightmare Theatre, High Tide Theatrical presents “The Rocky Horror Show,” and more!

October 16 - November 1: Mosaic Arts Collective presents "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Fox Theatre

October 16 & 17: Quilt & Craft Sale at Grace United Methodist Church

October 17: Springfield Ballet Free Boys Workshop at The Creamery Arts Center

October 17: Fiber Arts Weekend at Wild Arts Learning

October 20: "The Story of Us: Missouri Through Film" - Ride With The Devil at The Moxie Cinema

October 21 - 24: Nightmare in the Ozarks Film Festival at various venues in Eureka Springs

October 22: Slow Viewing with Missouri State University: Biennial Faculty Exhibition at the Carolla Arts Exhibition Center

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Jorja Lageschulte
Jorja Lageschulte is a journalism undergraduate at Missouri State University. She is also the SGA and Campus Admin Editor for MSU's student newspaper, The Standard.
See stories by Jorja Lageschulte
Chris Hill
Chris Hill is a current student at Missouri State University and intern at NPR's KSMU. He is currently majoring in Journalism with a double minor in Political Science and Photography. When not writing articles or studying, he also writes music and makes art.
See stories by Chris Hill