Arts News October 16, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Nightmare in the Ozarks Film Festival in Eureka Springs, the Ozark Heritage Festival in West Plains, the art of quilting, new music from the MSU Chorale, Frightmare Theatre, High Tide Theatrical presents “The Rocky Horror Show,” and more!
October 16 - November 1: Mosaic Arts Collective presents "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Fox Theatre
October 16 & 17: Quilt & Craft Sale at Grace United Methodist Church
October 17: Springfield Ballet Free Boys Workshop at The Creamery Arts Center
October 17: Fiber Arts Weekend at Wild Arts Learning
October 20: "The Story of Us: Missouri Through Film" - Ride With The Devil at The Moxie Cinema
October 21 - 24: Nightmare in the Ozarks Film Festival at various venues in Eureka Springs
October 22: Slow Viewing with Missouri State University: Biennial Faculty Exhibition at the Carolla Arts Exhibition Center