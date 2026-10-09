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Arts News

Arts News October 9, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published October 9, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Springfield Symphony Orchestra honors the late Dolly Parton, Mosaic Arts Collective brings “Jesus Christ Superstar” to the Historic Fox Theatre, Soundcheck with Drifter's Mile, The Shandies release their fourth studio album and we look at the Community Focus Report's take on arts in the Ozarks.

October 7- 11: Hillberry Music Festival at The Farm in Eureka Springs

October 9 & 10: Pathways UMC's 55th annual Craft Fair at Pathways United Methodist Church

October 10: Dallas Jones presents Prine Time: A tribute to John Prine at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

October 10: Cryptids 'n Creatures: Burlesk & Cabaret Show at Biggs Downtown

October 10: Beginner Cinematography Workshop at The Film Foundry

October 10: Final "On the Lawn" of 2026 at Springfield Art Museum Hatch Lawn

October 11: Hulston Mill Bluegrass Festival at Hulston Mill Historical Park

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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