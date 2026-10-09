Arts News October 9, 2026

October 7- 11: Hillberry Music Festival at The Farm in Eureka Springs

October 9 & 10: Pathways UMC's 55th annual Craft Fair at Pathways United Methodist Church

October 10: Dallas Jones presents Prine Time: A tribute to John Prine at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

October 10: Cryptids 'n Creatures: Burlesk & Cabaret Show at Biggs Downtown

October 10: Beginner Cinematography Workshop at The Film Foundry

October 10: Final "On the Lawn" of 2026 at Springfield Art Museum Hatch Lawn

October 11: Hulston Mill Bluegrass Festival at Hulston Mill Historical Park

