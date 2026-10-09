Arts News October 9, 2026
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Springfield Symphony Orchestra honors the late Dolly Parton, Mosaic Arts Collective brings “Jesus Christ Superstar” to the Historic Fox Theatre, Soundcheck with Drifter's Mile, The Shandies release their fourth studio album and we look at the Community Focus Report's take on arts in the Ozarks.
October 7- 11: Hillberry Music Festival at The Farm in Eureka Springs
October 9 & 10: Pathways UMC's 55th annual Craft Fair at Pathways United Methodist Church
October 10: Dallas Jones presents Prine Time: A tribute to John Prine at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
October 10: Cryptids 'n Creatures: Burlesk & Cabaret Show at Biggs Downtown
October 10: Beginner Cinematography Workshop at The Film Foundry
October 10: Final "On the Lawn" of 2026 at Springfield Art Museum Hatch Lawn
October 11: Hulston Mill Bluegrass Festival at Hulston Mill Historical Park