Arts News September 25, 2026

- Grandma Strange reunion concert

Sept. 25 at Lindberg’s Tavern

- 99x: “Smoke & Mirrors”

Sept. 26 at the Shrine Mosque. A fundraiser benefiting the Springfield Art Museum.

- HERmonious Music Festival

Sept. 26 at Tie & Timber Beer Co. A fundraiser benefiting Women in Need of the Ozarks.

- Mondo Moxie: “The Fly” (1986)

Sept. 28 at Moxie Cinema

- Pretzel-making class

Sept. 26 at Pickwick & Cherry Teaching Kitchen & Occasional Bakery

- “Fraggle Rock Live!”

Sept. 29 at Aetos Center for the Performing Arts

- Date Night Pottery Wheel

Sept. 26 at Art Zone

