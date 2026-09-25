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Arts News

Arts News September 25, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published September 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Ryan Wallace

Tickets are on sale for the first two Broadway shows of the season at Hammons Hall. Plus, we talk “Bees and Butterflies” with author Jason Poulos, airport art returns to SGF, the Springfield Art Museum receives new funding, Grandma Strange reunites for a show and more.e.

- Grandma Strange reunion concert 
Sept. 25 at Lindberg’s Tavern

- 99x: “Smoke & Mirrors” 
Sept. 26 at the Shrine Mosque. A fundraiser benefiting the Springfield Art Museum.

- HERmonious Music Festival 
Sept. 26 at Tie & Timber Beer Co. A fundraiser benefiting Women in Need of the Ozarks.

- Mondo Moxie: “The Fly” (1986) 
Sept. 28 at Moxie Cinema

- Pretzel-making class 
Sept. 26 at Pickwick & Cherry Teaching Kitchen & Occasional Bakery

- “Fraggle Rock Live!” 
Sept. 29 at Aetos Center for the Performing Arts

- Date Night Pottery Wheel 
Sept. 26 at Art Zone

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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