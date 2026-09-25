Arts News September 25, 2026
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Tickets are on sale for the first two Broadway shows of the season at Hammons Hall. Plus, we talk “Bees and Butterflies” with author Jason Poulos, airport art returns to SGF, the Springfield Art Museum receives new funding, Grandma Strange reunites for a show and more.e.
- Grandma Strange reunion concert
Sept. 25 at Lindberg’s Tavern
- 99x: “Smoke & Mirrors”
Sept. 26 at the Shrine Mosque. A fundraiser benefiting the Springfield Art Museum.
- HERmonious Music Festival
Sept. 26 at Tie & Timber Beer Co. A fundraiser benefiting Women in Need of the Ozarks.
- Mondo Moxie: “The Fly” (1986)
Sept. 28 at Moxie Cinema
- Pretzel-making class
Sept. 26 at Pickwick & Cherry Teaching Kitchen & Occasional Bakery
- “Fraggle Rock Live!”
Sept. 29 at Aetos Center for the Performing Arts
- Date Night Pottery Wheel
Sept. 26 at Art Zone