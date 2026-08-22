Mondo Moxie: The Fly (1986) at Moxie Cinema
Mondo Moxie: The Fly (1986) at Moxie Cinema
"In The Fly, the most grotesque, funny, repulsive, inventive and strangely moving film of David Cronenberg's career, you laugh until you scream." (Toronto Star)
THE FLY (1986) screens Monday, September 28 @ 9pm - part of the Mondo Moxie series at Moxie Cinema.
A brilliant but eccentric scientist begins to transform into a giant man/fly hybrid after one of his experiments goes horribly wrong. David Cronenberg's 1986 remake of The Fly electrified audiences with its ground-breaking, gooey effects and the riveting performance by Jeff Goldblum as Seth Brundle. (R, 96 min.)
MONDO MOXIE is a monthly showcase of fringe, underrated, and weirdo cinema.
Moxie Cinema
$8/Adults & Free for Moxie Members
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Moxie Cinema
417-429-0800
info@moxiecinema.com
Artist Group Info
info@moxiecinema.com
Moxie Cinema
305 S. Campbell (@McDaniel)Springfield, Missouri 65806
4174290800
info@moxiecinema.com