Mondo Moxie: The Fly (1986) at Moxie Cinema

"In The Fly, the most grotesque, funny, repulsive, inventive and strangely moving film of David Cronenberg's career, you laugh until you scream." (Toronto Star)

THE FLY (1986) screens Monday, September 28 @ 9pm - part of the Mondo Moxie series at Moxie Cinema.

A brilliant but eccentric scientist begins to transform into a giant man/fly hybrid after one of his experiments goes horribly wrong. David Cronenberg's 1986 remake of The Fly electrified audiences with its ground-breaking, gooey effects and the riveting performance by Jeff Goldblum as Seth Brundle. (R, 96 min.)

MONDO MOXIE is a monthly showcase of fringe, underrated, and weirdo cinema.