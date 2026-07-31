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Arts News

Arts News July 31, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Sally Lyons McAlear

Springfield Drum and Bugle Corps All-Corps, Farmata's upcoming 2 night concert, and the late Gordon McCann

July 31:Author Talk: Devin Thomas O'Shea DiscussesThe Veiled Prophet
BookMarx Bookstore
https://www.ksmu.org/community-calendar/event/author-talk-devin-thomas-oshea-discussing-the-veiled-prophet-17-07-2026-11-02-53

July 31-August 1:Zoltan Kaszas
SpringfieldComedy Club
https://www.comedyspringfield.com/events/134340

Aug. 1:Downtown Ozark Market Days: Farmers and Artisan Market
Downtown Ozark Square, Ozark
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557181154926

Aug. 1:The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute starring Randall Shreve
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
https://www.facebook.com/share/1D63uX95Zc/

Aug. 2:August Show-Me Poetry Slam!
Mother's Brewing Company
https://www.facebook.com/share/1E5Ev7K2n9/

Aug.3:Music Monday of the Ozarks
Gillioz Theatre
https://www.ksmu.org/community-calendar/event/music-monday-of-the-ozarks-20-07-2026-14-11-59

Aug. 5:Movie Matinee:Sunset Boulevard
GilliozTheatre
https://gillioztheatre.com/event/movie-matinee-sunset-boulevard/gillioz-theatre/e-springfield-missouri/

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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