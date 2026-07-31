Arts News July 31, 2026
Springfield Drum and Bugle Corps All-Corps, Farmata's upcoming 2 night concert, and the late Gordon McCann
July 31:Author Talk: Devin Thomas O'Shea DiscussesThe Veiled Prophet
BookMarx Bookstore
https://www.ksmu.org/community-calendar/event/author-talk-devin-thomas-oshea-discussing-the-veiled-prophet-17-07-2026-11-02-53
July 31-August 1:Zoltan Kaszas
SpringfieldComedy Club
https://www.comedyspringfield.com/events/134340
Aug. 1:Downtown Ozark Market Days: Farmers and Artisan Market
Downtown Ozark Square, Ozark
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557181154926
Aug. 1:The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute starring Randall Shreve
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
https://www.facebook.com/share/1D63uX95Zc/
Aug. 2:August Show-Me Poetry Slam!
Mother's Brewing Company
https://www.facebook.com/share/1E5Ev7K2n9/
Aug.3:Music Monday of the Ozarks
Gillioz Theatre
https://www.ksmu.org/community-calendar/event/music-monday-of-the-ozarks-20-07-2026-14-11-59
Aug. 5:Movie Matinee:Sunset Boulevard
GilliozTheatre
https://gillioztheatre.com/event/movie-matinee-sunset-boulevard/gillioz-theatre/e-springfield-missouri/