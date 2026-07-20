Music Monday of The Ozarks

This August Music Monday will present Singer/Songwriter Tim Burrows. Tim has been a part of the Springfield music scene since high school. He has played over 40 years in music venues from California, Oregon and the Ozarks with Emily Higgins and other music entertainers. Not only a musician , Tim is a metal artist. His works is shown throughout the Ozarks in many of Bass Pro facilities and other venues. He will. be joining Music Monday to tell his story.