Mohammad Hussaini

Mohammad Reza Hussaini is originally from Afghanistan and has worked as a youth representative for the Afghan government and the international community in Afghanistan. As a reporter, his work at KSMU is focused on localizing international news and stories.

He received the Change Makers Award for his excellent volunteer work for women and girls' education, providing humanitarian needs and working as a human rights activist, and the Top Youth Award for his volunteer work to empower youth.

He is currently studying journalism and political science with a focus on international affairs while continuing to serve Afghan refugees in Springfield as a volunteer. In the meantime, he is establishing coordination and overseeing a news station in Afghanistan.