After pausing for the pandemic, applications reopen for 'Chocolate University,' Askinosie's student immersion trip to Tanzania

After taking a break for two years during the pandemic, Chocolate University is back. That’s a program that lets area high school students travel to Tanzania for 10 days to learn how the bean-to-bar chocolate maker Shawn Askinosie works directly with cocoa farmers.

High school juniors and seniors in southwest Missouri can apply for the program here. The next trip will take place in the summer of 2023.

Shawn Askinosie is the founder and CEO of Askinosie Chocolate. He says Chocolate University gives local students a close-up look at international business.

"They have the chance to see what it's like for us to buy cocoa beans from a small group of farmers led by a woman in remote Tanzania—and that's just a very unique experience," Askinosie said.

He hopes school administrators and community members will encourage students to apply by 5:00 p.m. on December 5.

All members of the 2023 class will receive a scholarship for the program, according to a press release. Students will also learn about innovation, Tanzanian culture, leadership and problem-solving. This year's applications are open to students across southwest Missouri, not just in the city of Springfield.

The website to learn more about the program is chocolateuniversity.org.

