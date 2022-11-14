© 2022 KSMU Radio
News

Healing is goal of event for those who have lost loved ones to suicide

KSMU | By Mohammad Hussaini,
Michele Skalicky
Published November 14, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST
Candle in hands
Myriams-Fotos
/
Pixabay

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day will be held Saturday, November 19, at OTC.

An event planned for Springfield next weekend is for survivors of those who have died by suicide. It's designed to help them remember their loved ones in a positive light and to help them move forward.

Nearly 46,000 people died by suicide in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And, according to a recent study, each suicide death impacts an estimated 135 people.

Chris Davis, vice president of prevention and youth services at the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, pointed to the 2022 Regional Health Assessment that covers a 30-county area in southwest Missouri. It showed that the rate of suicides in that area is 60 percent higher than the U.S. rate and 20 percent higher than the rate in Missouri.

Survivors are often left with feelings of isolation and that no one understands, according to Davis. The nonprofit’s Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Ozarks, will host a free community-wide event called Survivors of Suicide Loss Day this week.

"This helps bring persons together who, unfortunately, have shared tragedy experiences but also to allow them hopefully some healing and some time together."

The event will include a music therapy presentation, a remembrance craft, a candle-lighting ceremony and more. A free lunch will be provided.

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day will be held at OTC’s Lincoln Hall Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. People who have lost a loved one to suicide are invited. Registration is required.

Mohammad Hussaini
Mohammad Reza Hussaini is originally from Afghanistan and has worked as a youth representative for the Afghan government and the international community in Afghanistan. As a reporter, his work at KSMU is focused on localizing international news and stories.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
