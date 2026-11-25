If you have type 2 diabetes, you're certainly not alone. Around one in 10 people have the condition, according to Dr. Jubran Rind, an endocrinologist at Mercy Springfield. And one in three or four adults has prediabetes, he said, making it a big public health problem.

Diabetes can be a serious illness both in the short term and the long term.

"It can cause blood sugars to fluctuate very, you know, significantly. And there are harms from both high and low blood sugars that can occur in the short term," Rind said. "But then over the long term, it increases the risk of cardiovascular disease."

He said diabetes is the leading cause of the need for people to go on dialysis, and it's the leading cause of blindness in adults.

Those with prediabetes can reverse that diagnosis by losing weight, choosing the right foods and exercising. There's also medication that can help. He said GLP-1 drugs are helping to reverse prediabetes and put diabetes in remission.

But during the time of year when food is front and foremost, it can be difficult to not give in to the temptation to indulge. Rind said you can enjoy the Thanksgiving meal if you have diabetes, but you should keep some things in mind.

First, he said, is the plate method. To keep blood sugars under control, the American Diabetes Association recommends filling half of a nine-inch plate with non-starchy vegetables like green beans or salad, one-quarter with protein and the remaining quarter with carbohydrates like mashed potatoes, stuffing and/or pie.

He suggests eating mindfully and stopping when you feel full. Skip drinks that are high in sugar. Swap starchy foods like mashed potatoes with mashed cauliflower or roasted sweet potatoes. And use less sugar or a sugar substitute in the cranberry sauce.

Rind advises not skipping meals like breakfast or lunch to save up for the big meal of the day on Thanksgiving since that can lead to overeating. And he said those with diabetes should keep up with their medications and check their blood sugars. And he said a walk after the big meal can also help.

Rind said splurging on one meal isn't going to undo your diabetes control.

"Diabetes is a game of averages," he said, "so, on average, if your blood sugar is under control, you're okay."

But he said you should seek care if your blood sugar readings are very high and not coming down or are associated with persistent vomiting or if your blood sugar is severely low and you're confused.

And once the big day is over, you should return to eating healthfully.

