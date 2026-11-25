If you're getting ready to put on your apron and spend time in the kitchen preparing food for friends and family, the Taney County Health Department wants you to be aware of things you should and shouldn't do.

For example, there are safe and unsafe ways to thaw a turkey. You should not thaw it on the kitchen counter since bacteria can grow quickly at room temperature, according to TCHD. Turkeys should be thawed in the refrigerator. Allow 24 hours for every four to five pounds of meat. A turkey can also be thawed in cold water – changing the water every 30 minutes – or in the microwave if it will be cooked immediately.

Keep raw poultry separate from ready-to-eat foods and use separate cutting boards and utensils. Wash your hands with soap and water before and after handling raw turkey.

The turkey should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees in the oven. The health department recommends checking the temperature in more than one place on the bird — the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the center of the stuffing if you're cooking it inside the turkey. For the safest results, they recommend cooking stuffing separately.

And refrigerate leftovers within two hours of cooking. Dividing large amounts of food into shallow containers will help them cool more quickly, according to TCHD.

Food poisoning symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Food poisoning can cause more severe illness in those 65 and older, young children, pregnant women and those who are immunocompromised.

The CDC recommends following four steps to food safety: Clean, separate, cook and chill. "Keep hands and surfaces clean, keep risky foods separate from other foods, cook food properly, and refrigerate promptly," the CDC states on its website.