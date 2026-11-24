Renovations are underway at Missouri State University’s McDonald Arena that will repurpose the former gathering space for MSU Athletics and ROTC.

For nearly 40 years, McDonald Arena served as the main arena on campus where people gathered for games and other activities. They sat in wooden chairs on tiered concrete around the basketball court and cheered their teams on.

The building opened in 1940 and was constructed with funding from President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Work Projects Administration. But in 1976, the new Hammons Student Center began hosting games and concerts, and McDonald Arena became much quieter.

Former MSU basketball standout Mike Keltner played basketball at McDonald Arena and later taught kinesiology there. He said the building was named for Coach Andy McDonald who served the university for nearly 50 years, including 23 seasons as basketball coach. Mo State Athletics describes McDonald as “one of the most respected of all Missouri State sports figures.”

Keltner has personal connections to McDonald.

"My dad graduated with a degree there and had Coach McDonald for a number of classes, and my high school coach also had Andy McDonald...and then, you know, there was (the) Andy McDonnell award," he said. "I was fortunate enough to get it my senior year. And, you know, he presented it to me, I think with a $25 U.S. savings bond."

Retired Missouri State University Athletics Director Bill Rowe said McDonald played at the University of Kansas under Phog Allen, who had played under Coach James Naismith, the man credited with inventing the game of basketball. McDonald's teammate was Adolph Rupp, who became a renowned coach at the University of Kentucky.

Keltner became familiar with McDonald Arena as a child when his parents took him to watch games there, and eventually, he was one of the players people came to watch. He remembers playing before what he called boisterous crowds.

"I believe my senior year, the capacity was 3,033, and we averaged 3,050, so we either had — we basically had standing room only for every home game," said Keltner. "And, and I remember my junior and senior years, I think we were 31 and 2 playing at McDonald Arena. And for the history of the building, I think the Bears won 83% of the games there."

The Bears were nationally ranked during Keltner's last two years of college. His senior year, he said, they were runner ups to Morgan State and Evansville, but they hosted the regional both years. He said they won the regional in 1974, beating Kentucky Wesleyan by 3 in the regional finals and then headed to Evansville for the national tournament where they took second place.

Keltner remembered telling Charlie Spoonhour, who was assistant coach at the time, that, "if you absolutely had to win a game, I'd schedule it there."

Bill Rowe enrolled as a student at then Southwest Missouri State College in the fall of 1957, and he remembers the seats at McDonald Arena often filled with people. It’s a place that holds many good memories for him.

"So, for this building and all the graduations that took place and concerts...we had (a) homecoming concert every year. At homecoming...when I was in college, it was groups like The Four Freshmen, The Hilltoppers, groups of that sort. But it was just really, entertainment was a big deal at the time...But how many people got their degrees? And I got my own there and I think we had about 300 graduating seniors in 1961. And then you look at the ones that graduated up there all the way through 1976," he said. He recalled class registration taking place at McDonald Arena five days before the start of classes. "There was a table set up on the arena floor for every department," he said.

The Bears played the Mizzou Tigers in the dedicatory game at McDonald Arena in 1940 and won, according to Rowe. And he said McDonald Arena served an important role in World War II not long after it opened. O’Reilly General Hospital, where Evangel University is now, treated wounded soldiers during the war, "and they used the floor initially at McDonald Arena with hospital beds on them for people that had recovered enough, they just needed rehab. So, they were put all over that arena floor over there," said Rowe.

An interesting fact about the basketball court at McDonald Arena: Rowe said high school basketball courts are 84 feet in length, and college basketball courts are 94 feet long, but for some reason, McDonald’s court was 98 feet six inches.

"I played in the Blue and Gold Tournament in the arena myself," said Rowe, "and when you're adding on 14, 15 more feet going up and down the court, like you notice it."

He said the main gym and main arena "had to be the cat's meow" for the area when they were built. The cost to construct McDonald Arena was $675,000, according to Rowe. He remembers that they sold seats on the floor of the court. There were rows of chairs against the wall behind each basket, he said. On the north side, there were two rows and four or five press tables.

"They were metal chairs. We'd put a piece of tape on there and number them one through whatever," he said. "We could have 30 on one end, 30 on the other."

He said McDonald was the only arena around with seats completely surrounding the court, and you had to look through the glass backboards.

"The people were just fired up," he said. "It was a great place...(a) great advantage for us to play in McDonald Arena."

Both Rowe and Keltner are excited about the changes that are being made to McDonald Arena even though that means pulling up the old court and reconfiguring the space.

Mo State Athletics Director Patrick Ransdell hopes to display a piece of the old court somewhere on campus.

He said most of the renovated space at McDonald Arena will be for players, but they’ll share the space with the ROTC program.

"So, locker room, training room, equipment room, weight room, very student athlete centric items that are going to be built in there and renovated in there. And then eventually on, especially the west side of McDonald arena, ROTC needs to have a new home," he said. "And we felt like with football and ROTC, there were a lot of similarities in terms of both of them need training options. Both of them need weight room options, meeting space and office space. So, we felt like having an ROTC in there that could...use similar facilities like our weight room made a lot of sense."

One thing Keltner, Rowe and Ransdell are looking forward to is the opportunity to reopen a tunnel that goes from McDonald Arena, underground, to where it opens onto the football field at Plaster Stadium. The football team used to come out onto the field for games from the tunnel, and they’ll eventually do that again.

"We're excited about it, and we feel like we can actually make this really theatrical with — it's not a short walk, it's a decent walk. It's probably at least 70 yards from the start of the tunnel to the field," he said. "And so, how can we with lights and strobing effects and being able to put that on the video board as they're walking down the tunnel before they take the field and increase our fan experience in the stadium all at the same time by just opening up a tunnel."

Rowe said he’s especially excited about the new training room for intercollegiate sports where all athletes can go for treatment on campus and about new football locker rooms, which he believes will help recruit players.

"They're replacing one that's very, very outdated, and it's too small, doesn't hold — we've got two men having to occupy a single locker over there and have had for several years. It's just outdated and too small. They don't have enough room," he said. "And, you know, in this day and time when recruits come in, they may compare you to where else they've gone to see and to be. And we've always kind of hated to even show them our locker room for football."

Ransdell said they hope to raise $17 million for the project by next summer, and they’re already up to around $12 million.

The goal is to move into the building next August, he said, and have the tunnel open for the fall 2027 football season.

