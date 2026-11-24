The Nixa Police Department will hold a ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday, November 24, at 5 p.m. at its new headquarters.

The 22,000-square-foot building, at Leann Dr. and Highway 14, is more than double the size of the current police station.

It’s been a long time in the making. Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell said it’s been multiple years, from the concept design to getting a sales tax put before Nixa voters to the architectural plans, bidding and then construction. But he said it was a much-needed project.

"We were working out of a 10,000-square-foot building, and our needs assessment said that it needed to double in size," said Campbell. "And so, when we started the development of the plan, that was the goal was to make sure that we had enough square footage for all the individuals that were working out of our police department."

And there were several things they needed that they didn’t have, he said, including adequate office space, proper locker rooms and enough evidence storage space. The new building gives them that and more, including a front desk that protects clerical staff and new technology.

"Moving into this new building, we had an opportunity to really implement a lot of really nice things," he said, "having a secure parking lot for our vehicles, being able to put in security systems and cameras that are, that cover every single area of the police department."

The new development includes room for future growth. Campbell said that they'll have the opportunity to add at least 10,000 more square feet onto the building as they need it.

"So, as we move through...time, we know that Nixa's a growing community, and so our department will grow as well," he said, "and, as we do that, you know, we can expand the building incrementally and keep up with that growth."

There’s a community room that can be used by the public, he said. The ¾-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2023 has allowed the department to add seven new police officers, and Campbell said they plan to add four more.

The project cost was $15.2 million, and Campbell said they were able to stay on time and on budget.

The police department has not yet moved into the new building. They wanted to hold the open house before the move so the public could see what their tax dollars paid for, according to Campbell. The plan is to move in as soon as possible – either in the middle of December or in January.

"We're just really excited that, you know, we can complete a promise to the public," he said. "We told them that we were going to do some very specific things. And this is really a big check box that we're able to check and say, we told you we're going to do this, and we did, and so, from that perspective, we're really happy."