Missouri’s 1945 constitution put the selection of the state’s education commissioner in the hands of an appointed board, a change intended to insulate education leadership from partisan politics.

The State Board of Education’s decision last week to name Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin as interim commissioner has renewed questions about whether those safeguards are working as intended.

O’Laughlin, a Shelbina Republican, breaks from a tradition of career educators leading the department. Critics worry her appointment could bring partisan politics into an agency designed to operate independently.

“The Missouri Constitution includes an independent State Board of Education to keep politics out of the commissioner hiring process,” the Missouri State Teachers Association wrote in a statement Friday. “Today’s decision puts it right back in.”

The association’s advocacy extends back to the 1940s, when Missouri held a constitutional convention that, among other things, reshaped how the state’s education department is governed.

The group endorsed a new constitution, approved by voters in 1945, which created an eight-person State Board of Education and the education commissioner position. Previously, the department’s chief was an elected superintendent of schools chosen on a partisan ballot.

A pamphlet circulated to voters at the time advertised that the constitution “takes the State Department of Education out of politics.”

“Education is so important that we don’t want it handled in a partisan fashion,” Duane Martin, an attorney whose law firm EdCounsel represents public school districts, told The Independent. “We want education policy for this state to be above partisan politics, and that insulation has been removed.”

State Board of Education President Brooks Miller has defended O’Laughlin’s appointment, pointing to her experience on a local school board, as a business owner and as a legislative leader. He said those skills will benefit the department and Missouri students.

Constitutional convention

Concerns about political influence were central to the debate over Missouri’s education system more than eight decades ago.

“One of the fundamental principles in our system of government is to remove as far as possible, educational matters from partisan consideration,” William L. Bradshaw, a teacher from Columbia, said as delegates in the constitutional convention debated the education framework May 1, 1944.

That day, delegates debated whether the state should continue to have an elected superintendent of schools or create a state board that would appoint a commissioner of education. Ultimately, they chose the latter, but not before considerable debate over the best way to insulate the position from political interference.

George W. Kirk, a lawyer from Sikeston, advocated for an appointed commissioner, saying the best candidate is likely someone who would not want to campaign or be at the mercy of election cycles.

To him, the commissioner would be “a man high in education circles, a man who has no political aspirations, a man in all probability who would never present his name to the voters of the state but a man qualified for the high office.”

O’Laughlin is not the first politician to become commissioner. In 2024, state Sen. Karla Eslinger took the role after a long career in education.

Eslinger had worked as a teacher, principal, superintendent and education policy advisor prior to joining the legislature.

According to her Senate biography, O’Laughlin has worked “as a school bus driver, an administrator at a local Christian school and as a member of her local school board.”

Many delegates in 1944 argued that the commissioner should have extensive experience in education, and that an appointed position would allow the state to search more broadly for qualified candidates.

But some worried that a board appointed by the governor would feel pressure to carry out the governor’s agenda. Supporters of the proposal argued that staggered terms and political balance would limit any one governor’s influence.

“It seems to me that it definitely takes (the position) out of politics,” Kirk said. “We have a bi-partisan board. That bi-partisan board is given… an eight year term, a staggered term, the purpose of it being so that no governor of this state could appoint more than four members of the board.”

At the time, a governor could not be elected to two consecutive terms — a restriction voters eliminated through a constitutional amendment in 1965.

Gov. Mike Kehoe has appointed members to seven of the eight State Board of Education positions. When he took office last year, multiple board members were serving on expired terms, and he was able to select four new members right away.

A similar situation occurred in 2017 when former Gov. Eric Greitens appointed board members who voted to oust then-Commissioner Margie Vandeven. When Greitens was forced from office in 2018, the board rehired Vandeven.

The Missouri Constitution bars the board from having more than four members of the same political party. In 1944, delegates spoke about the board as having “four Republicans” and “four Democrats.”

But the constitution does not require an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. The department currently lists three Republicans, two Democrats and two independents on the board, with one voting seat vacant.

The state’s first two education commissioners and two original State Board of Education members shared their opinions in a 1973 research report that the political balance of the board is an “essential requirement.”

“In their opinion, education is not a partisan issue; hence, a politically balanced board ensures that all viewpoints are considered,” wrote the report’s author Dewey Wahl, who worked for Purdue University and the Indiana State Department of Public Instruction.

Political independence

Missouri’s first commissioner of education, Hubert Wheeler, who participated in the report, was particularly sensitive to political pressures.

Everett Keith, who was one of the first members of the State Board of Education in 1946, said Wheeler was “sensitive that the department be kept out of politics” in a 1996 interview as part of an oral history project by the University of Missouri and the State Historical Society of Missouri.

“He was an ethical guy, all the way,” he said. “He did not dabble one bit in politics.”

Some worry O’Laughlin will see her role as interim commissioner as an extension of her political career.

As a state lawmaker, she has advocated for policies that use public funds for private schools and sought stricter consequences for schools whose students score poorly on standardized tests.

“Her appointment raises questions about how (the department) will balance these policies with its responsibility to support traditional public schools and the nearly 900,000 Missouri children they serve,” the Missouri Retired Teachers Association wrote in a call to action.

But for some, O’Laughlin’s break from the norm is welcomed.

Tony Leutkemeyer, a Republican from Parkville who served as Senate Majority Leader during O’Laughlin’s time as president pro tem, lauded her work in the legislature “to expand school choice, improve student literacy and increase teacher pay.”

“Cindy has the experience, vision and leadership to take (the department) in a bold new direction focused on parents, students and academic achievement,” he wrote on X.

Tom Estes, chief of staff to Republican state Sen. Rick Brattin, celebrated her appointment.

“The house is about to get cleaned,” he wrote.

O’Laughlin will begin work as interim commissioner Dec. 1. The board is continuing its search for someone to fill the role permanently.