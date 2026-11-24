Jody Bilyeu, a founding member of Big Smith, will play keyboards for the concert. He believes The Band's music has remained influential because of its style and the community it helped create.

“The Band was right up there with Bob Dylan and making a root-based American music that was new and progressive," said Bilyeu. "But also, you could tell these guys really loved the places their music came from, whether it was country music or black music or soul. This is the music that made America one of the best places to listen to music in the world.”

Another reason the music has stood the test of time is the film documenting The Band's farewell performance.

“The original Last Waltz was the Martin Scorsese movie about the last show the band was going to do," said Bilyeu. "And it's just sort of become it was famous enough in its time when it came out, but since then it's become a cult favorite.”

The concert will take place Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. at Tie & Timber Beer Co., 1451 E. Cherry St. in Springfield. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

More information is available on Tie & Timber Beer Co.'s Facebook page.

