Five acres adjacent to Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield and that played a key role in the battle will never be developed. The American Battlefield Trust announced that it “has protected hallowed ground central to the early-war struggle for control of this divided border state.”

On August 10, 1861, Union soldiers of the 2nd Kansas Infantry crossed the newly-purchased land to reinforce their line under mounting Confederate fire,” according to the organization. “The regiments right flank rested on the very land now saved,” it said.

The land is part of what’s known as Bloody Hill.

Jared Herr, spokesperson for the American Battlefield Trust, said just because a battlefield has been preserved by the National Park Service, doesn’t mean all of the land that was part of the battle is protected.

“(People) may see a national battlefield or a protected battlefield park, but that’s not always containing — and often is not containing — all of the land where fighting took place,” he said, “And so, you know, that is really a key part of our organization is, we look to save land that’s not already protected.”

Melissa Adler, executive director of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation, said in a statement that the landowner approached them about preserving the property and “we recognized an opportunity to protect an important piece of historic ground from development.”

She said accomplishing that required a strong partnership between the foundation, American Battlefield Trust members and the American Battlefield Protection Program.

Herr said they view every part of a battlefield, not just what’s in a state or national park boundary, as important, and he hopes the public does, too.

“This is where people fought and died in service to their country. This is where people made the ultimate sacrifice and (gave us) the freedoms that we’re able to enjoy and live in today,” he said, adding that it’s important to honor them.