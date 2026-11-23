U.S. Rep.-elect Chris Stigall's transition from radio host to member of Congress has been like "drinking through a fire hose."

After winning Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which includes portions of northern Missouri, Stigall has spent time in Washington, D.C., for orientation ahead of taking office in January. The Clay County Republican said the most notable thing he's witnessed is how so many people in the House are leaving — and how many new voices there will be from both sides of the political aisle.

"It's been an unusual thing to see fellow Republicans who, frankly, did not expect to get the drubbing that they did a couple of weeks ago now see some of their friends packing up and leaving unexpectedly," Stigall said during a "Politically Speaking Hour on St. Louis on the Air" interview.

Stigall defeated Democrat Josh Smead on Nov. 3. But he failed to get more than 60% of the vote. By contrast, outgoing Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, regularly got 60% to 70% of the vote in the 6th District since 2010.

He said that turnout, particularly in GOP-leaning rural counties, was "lower than we would have liked, and that's because there was an enthusiasm gap."

"I'm not suggesting that Democrats didn't have a turnout model and an excitement level that we should watch, but I'm not prepared to say the 6th Congressional District is ready to embrace the Democrat Party yet," Stigall said.

Beyond voter discontent over the Iran war and high gas prices, Stigall blames his party's poor showing on the GOP majority in the Senate failing to pass key initiatives. He said that Republicans need to do a more forceful job of explaining what they want to do — as opposed to simply saying that Democrats are bad.

"If you're just telling everybody how rotten the other guy is, and not what you're about and what you're for, I don't think that's ever been a winning message," Stigall said. "If you're not talking about why you're better than the other person, not just simply because the other person is bad, you're losing."

He also said there were some key successes that President Donald Trump had in the first couple of years, including the creation of what are known as Trump accounts and a reduction in chaos at the border with Mexico , that weren't effectively conveyed to the American people.

"There was a lot of great stuff happening," Stigall said. "In fact, I would say it was so effective so early, some of the bad news began to swallow it and overshadow it."

Looking ahead

Stigall said that he wants to serve on the House Agriculture Committee. He noted that a significant portion of his district and Missouri's economy revolve around agricultural industries.

"I feel pretty good that we're going to get that done," Stigall said.

He also said that he expects robust discussion in Congress over whether lawmakers should curtail Trump's tariff policies, which are unpopular among some sectors of the agricultural community.

"I think most farmers, certainly, when I talk to them about tariffs, they understand the fairness fight in it," Stigall said. "And while it hurts, it's again this is a decades-long problem that this president is willing to tackle."

" St. Louis on the Air " brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet , Emily Woodbury , Danny Wicentowski , Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer . Danny Osborn is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr .



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