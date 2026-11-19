The annual Turkey Trot returns to the heart of Springfield on Thursday, November 26.

Jenny Fillmer Edwards, public information administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, said the cost is cheaper if you register early.

“At 5 p.m. on Friday, registration goes up to full price. Online registration remains open through the morning of the race,” she said, “so, if you forgot to register or if you haven’t decided whether to do it, there’s still plenty of time. You can wake up the morning of the race, register on site and get a t-shirt and still participate, but it is full price after 5 p.m. this Friday.”

The 5K Run/Walk is for people of all ages. And Filmer Edwards said it's a tradition for many people.

“People do this every year. People bring their whole family. Little babies and strollers. Grandparents, dogs. Folks like to wear funny outfits and funny hats. And that’s something that we have not encouraged or discouraged at all. It’s just something that happened organically,“ said Fillmer Edwards. “But it’s really fun to see large groups of people all dressed in the same, the same t-shirt, the same funny hat. It is a tradition. And it’s Springfield’s Thanksgiving tradition. It’s just part of our life here in Springfield.”

The event benefits Developmental Center of the Ozarks and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund. Participants are asked to take seven nonperishable food items for Ozarks Food Harvest.