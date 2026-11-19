Rea: So, this Daybreak series, when did it all start? And did you know it was going to last this long or was it just kind of a natural ending point?

Wiegenstein: Well, it started with the first book in 2012, so it's been in process now for 14 years. It takes me about three years to put a book together. I always had a series in mind. I wasn't sure how far it was going to go, but when I was working on this one, it seemed like a really good natural ending point to the story arc. So, it felt like, yep, this is where we should bring things to a close.

Rea: So it takes about three years for you to write a book. What does that look like? Is that daily or weekly? Are you waiting for inspiration to come along or do you routinely sit down and make sure to work on it?

Wiegenstein: I work every day, absolutely. And I have a writing group that I have check-ins with, and my goal was to write 300 words a day minimum. So, at the end of each day, I would report back to my group whether I had reached my minimum or not. And usually, if you're having a good day, you pass 300 without even noticing. But if you're not having a good day, you can struggle to get those 300 words in and then say, OK, now I quit. We'll try again tomorrow.

Rea: So, the group provides some nice accountability there, keeps you inspired and gives you somebody to communicate with about how the writing's going. Are they doing the same with their work?

Wiegenstein: Absolutely. We've got two poets and a songwriter and a historian. Various other people have popped in and out with projects, but we keep each other motivated.

Rea: That's great, man. That's a really great process there. I like it. So this particular book is set in rural Missouri, the Ozarks, in the mid-1920s. At that time, America was kind of in the Roaring '20s, but this particular story talks about a town in decline. Talk a little bit about the setting without giving too much away.

Wiegenstein: Well, that's one of the things that really interested me about this time period, is that the Roaring '20s, the Jazz Age, were an urban phenomenon, but rural America was already in a depression. By that time, commodity prices had collapsed. After the First World War, farmers did what they always do, which is plant more to try to make up for the losses, which only exacerbates them. So, the gap between urban and rural was really showing itself during this era. The stock market was booming, but farmers were moving off the farm. And, you know, it was just a really interesting story to me at that time period.

Rea: So, set in the Ozarks. Is it a particular town, place or area or is it kind of more of an obscure idea?

Wiegenstein: Well, I grew up in Madison County, Missouri, which is in the eastern Ozarks. And I've always been fascinated by the utopian communities of the 19th century. So, my idea was to imagine a utopian community in the Ozarks and sort of follow its rise and fall through the decades. I set it in southwestern Madison County, in an imaginary spot on the St. Francis River, which is close to the area I grew up in, just because it's really a beautiful, rugged location with a lot of history to it. So, there's no real town there, but I put one there anyway.

Rea: Give us a quick overview of your life through various locations and the decades.

Wiegenstein: Well, I grew up in Madison and then Reynolds County, so that was where my hometown was. I went to the University of Missouri in Columbia, got a job as a newspaper reporter back down in the Ozarks for a while, then went into higher education. I taught several years at Drury here in Springfield and then at Culver-Stockton in Canton, Missouri. Right now, my wife and I live in Columbia, sort of centrally located. But we get down for float trips every chance we get and still have a lot of really deep roots and a lot of really good friends down here.

Rea: Yeah, boy, the rivers around here are some of the best in the Ozarks.

Wiegenstein: Absolutely.

Rea: So, leading up to this, the other four books, how do they all connect here? What was the overarching story as it comes to a close?

Wiegenstein: The overall story is kind of like, to quote William Blake, "to see the universe in a grain of sand." I've had the idea that if you followed the workings of one family and one little town, you could shed light on the whole American story. It begins with the years before the Civil War, the founding of the community, which suffers mightily during the war as a lot of rural Missouri did during the guerrilla years and has to struggle to get itself back together. Then comes the great timber boom of the 1880s and 1890s, which brings a sort of prosperity to the region, followed by the advent of tourism. What people had thought of as just their hometown becomes a tourist attraction, and people show up for purposes of rustication or whatever, to gawk at the locals and that kind of thing. By the 1920s, the little town is suffering. It's like a lot of small towns. After the timber and mining booms, they just kind of dry up and blow away. And so, people are moving into the larger towns. That's the general arc of things, the rise and fall of one small Ozarks community.

Rea: Whenever we look at some of the characters here, we have a young newspaper publisher at the center of the story, Petey Turner. The Ku Klux Klan makes an appearance here. Without giving too much away, did you do a lot of research to be historically true to that scenario, the Klan in the area and stuff like that? Or was that just kind of a villain that was available?

Wiegenstein: No, I had to do a lot of research because it's sort of the touchstone of historical fiction that you don't want people to notice something and call you out on it.

Rea: Right, you need that consistency. Sure.

Wiegenstein: The Klan was very active all over Missouri and Arkansas during the 1920s. They were not quite as horrendous as the Klan of the 1860s and '70s. They had repackaged themselves as a so-called all-American organization. A lot of church leaders and business leaders joined the Klan because it was posing as a 100% patriotic organization and that sort of thing.

Rea: That nationalism or whatever can be a kind of cloak.

Wiegenstein: Exactly. Yeah.

Rea: Sounds somewhat familiar.

Wiegenstein: Yeah. Oh, yeah. Well, history echoes into the present day. I mean, that's the reason people write and read historical fiction, to kind of shed some light on the circumstances that they're living in even now.

Rea: Indeed, indeed. So, your writing journey, is that something you've always pursued since you were young? When did you really start putting pen to paper and realize that this was going to be an ongoing thing in your life?

Wiegenstein: Well, I've always wanted to be a writer. My mom was a freelance writer for newspapers and magazines, so I remember growing up watching her at the dining room table with her typewriter pounding something away. I had read Hemingway, started out in journalism, so I thought, OK, good enough. So, I worked in journalism for a while, but I always had something on the shelf that I was working on. When I was teaching, it had to be, by necessity, short pieces, usually short stories or short magazine pieces. Only after I had gotten some time under my belt did I feel capable of yanking out a novel. And I've been working on book-length stuff now for almost 20 years, I guess, and it's kind of where I've really found a creative niche.

Rea: So, this five-book series, is it available online, at retail, just basically anywhere books are available? How does this work in this day and age?

Wiegenstein: Anywhere books are sold. My personal preference is to go to your local bookstore. Probably some of the older books they won't have in stock, but they can order them for you. Or you can go to bookshop.org if you're an online shopper and buy your books there, and they will support your local bookstore. I always thought that's a pretty good way of helping out small businesses in whatever community you live in.

Rea: Definitely. So, as it's coming to an end here, the five-part series, is it hard to wrap it up? Is it emotional or is the relief there? Or as you write them each time, I assume that maybe, you know, you're deciding, OK, I guess we'll end this one and there'll probably be another one. But now you feel this end coming to it, what are the emotions you feel?

Wiegenstein: It is. It's kind of sad, to be honest. I've lived with these characters longer than I've had some of my best friends. And the main character from the beginning has been a very strong, resilient woman named Charlotte Turner. She starts the series as a 25-year-old newlywed, and in this new book, she's 94 and getting ready to leave the earth. So I've really attached to this character, and I'm going to really miss her, although I'm glad it's finished. It's a good thing to have done. I'm eager to get started on a completely new project, but I do look back on this series with a little bit of wistfulness, I suppose.

Rea: As people read through the series, or this final one, "Bring Daybreak," what do you hope people take away? Are you hoping they're connecting with these characters the way you are or is there a deeper story here? What do you want them to be reflecting on?

Wiegenstein: What I've always had in my heart is to cast some light on human nature and also to shine that light on the doings of so-called ordinary people. The folks in my book series are not particularly distinguished by title or achievement or wealth, but they have the same kinds of powerful feelings and impulses that the great and powerful do. And I think that's really the heart of my stories, is that ordinary people are not so ordinary after all.

Rea: That's Steve Wiegenstein. His new book, "Bring Daybreak," is out now anywhere books are sold. It's the fifth and final book in the Daybreak historical fiction series. Give them that website one more time if folks are looking online for a book.

Wiegenstein: bookshop.org.

