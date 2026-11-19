A program designed to train and pay parents, guardians or their designees to provide skilled nursing services to Missourians with medical complexities has stalled for a second year because state officials don’t know if there will be money in next year’s budget to support it.

Missouri lawmakers have approved $11 million in each of the past two state budgets for a program that would pay family members to provide complex medical care at home.

But the program has yet to launch, and state health officials say uncertainty about future funding will likely delay it for another year.

The current state budget includes $3.8 million in state general revenue and $7.2 million in federal matching funds to launch a complex care assistant program, which is designed to ease a shortage of home nurses and provide financial relief for families who step in to provide life-sustaining care. The fiscal year 2026 budget included the same amount of funding.

Proponents of the Medicaid program argue it would compensate families for care they already provide and help keep individuals with medical complexities or disabilities out of institutions. They also contend the state would save money by avoiding preventable hospitalizations.

But as Missouri faces growing pressure on its budget, Lisa Cox, communications director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said the department doesn’t expect the program to launch during the current budget year.

“Regrettably, the uncertainty around sustainable funding for an ongoing project has resulted in an implementation timeline that would make it unlikely that any service would be paid before the next fiscal year, which is beyond the authorization of our current budget,” Cox said in an email to The Independent.

The department’s budget request for fiscal year 2028 includes the same level of funding for the program as the current year.

The program would allow parents, guardians, other family members and people with close relationships to Medicaid recipients to be employed through a private duty nursing agency and provide designated services, such as tube feedings and ostomy care, under the supervision of a registered nurse who would be required to visit in person every 60 days.

Complex care assistants would have to be certified nurse assistants or home health aides and undergo additional competency training, Cox said.

Carol Hudspeth, executive director of the Missouri Alliance for Care at Home, told The Independent her organization is “disappointed” that implementation of the program has stalled.

“While we understand the importance of fiscal responsibility, we also believe it is important to consider the long-term value of programs that can help prevent gaps in care and support for families who are already carrying an enormous responsibility.”

When Martha Smith’s grandson, Tommy, first came home from St. Louis Children’s Hospital at 10 months old, it wasn’t uncommon for him to stop breathing multiple times a day.

Smith, of Lebanon, told The Independent she and her husband would manually resuscitate Tommy using a bag valve mask, squeezing the self-inflating bag to force air into his lungs.

Tommy, now 10, was born with congenital central hypoventilation syndrome, a rare genetic condition that disrupts many of the body’s automatic functions, including breathing and sensing oxygen and carbon dioxide levels.

This hasn’t been necessary as often recently, Smith said — it’s been eight months since Tommy has needed this intervention. He now uses a diaphragm pacer, which stimulates his breathing with electric pulses delivered beneath his skin.

But Tommy still needs around-the-clock supervision, and Smith said it’s a struggle to find consistent nursing coverage for the 112 hours a week Medicaid has approved for his care.

Under the complex care assistant program, Smith said her family could have more financial stability and fewer sleepless nights. She and her husband can’t work regular jobs because they never know when one of them will need to step in to care for Tommy, so they work shifts around his care to make ends meet.

Some family members learn to perform complicated medical tasks from hospital staff before bringing their loved ones home. Once home, however, families can struggle to find nurses to provide the care Medicaid has authorized.

Stacy Atwood, of Springfield, said that after her daughter Brinley was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called mosaic trisomy 13, her family was approved for 24-hour home nursing through Medicaid. But multiple weekslong stays at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis during Brinley’s first year made it difficult to retain nurses to work those hours.

Atwood told The Independent she and her husband were able to shoulder the responsibility of gradually reducing the narcotic medications prescribed to Brinley, now 6, after heart surgery because their doctors were supportive and accessible — and because she could work remotely from the hospital and learn from her daughter’s medical team.

Brinley Atwood, 6, has been more mobile since switching to a feeding tube that is less bulky (photo submitted).When Brinley was discharged, the Atwoods had to continuously monitor her breathing and follow a precise feeding and medication schedule through a tube connected to her stomach and small intestine. Tapering the narcotics too quickly could have sent Brinley into withdrawal.

“No training, no experience,” Stacy Atwood said. “It was just what we learned at the hospital. Thank goodness we had a doctor that literally allowed us to email every day, call every day and be able to get some guidance and tell us what we were listening for.”

Atwood said Brinley is now thriving. She’s nonverbal but learning to communicate with a device, and she hasn’t been hospitalized since her heart surgery.

“She’s made it leaps and bounds beyond what (her doctors) ever expected, and that’s because we’ve been able to give that close care for her,” Atwood said.

But Atwood said if her job had been less flexible, Brinley might have had to stay in the hospital much longer.

Brinley’s experience is hardly unique.

Shawn Dryden, CEO of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Maryland Heights, told The Independent it’s “very common” for kids to face prolonged hospitalization because of a lack of home-based care.

Out of the 45 or 50 children in the hospital at any given time, Dryden said, it’s not unusual for five or more to have “a discharge barrier either related to private duty nursing or broader caregiver team support and availability.”

Dryden said the team at Ranken Jordan, which specializes in preparing kids and families who to go home after transitioned from acute care hospitals, was “thrilled and excited” about the complex care assistant program because “we think it expands and grows the care team that trained and qualified to take care of these children.”

“We’re all anxious for the day when the service is up and running and available,” Dryden said.

Years of delays

Home care agencies have long struggled to attract nurses, partly due to low Medicaid reimbursement rates, and families, advocates and nursing agencies have been seeking solutions for years.

Lawmakers in 2020 approved funding for a pilot program that would have allowed up to 100 parents in the St. Louis metro area to be trained and paid, according to previous reporting by The Independent. But the program was called off after discussions between MO HealthNet and the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services determined it would violate private duty nursing regulations.

The following year, lawmakers and then-Gov. Mike Parson signed off on rewritten language placing a 50-person pilot in the Department of Social Services’ Home Health Program, but state officials instead spent the money on pandemic response, according to reporting from The Kansas City Star.

In 2022, the department agreed as part of the settlement of a federal lawsuit to expand efforts to help parents find nurses, raise private duty nursing reimbursement rates and explore “innovations that will increase the availability of private duty nursing to children.”

Missouri last raised Medicaid reimbursement rates for private duty nursing in 2024, from $55.04 to $60.80 per hour. That’s the rate nursing agencies are paid by MO HealthNet before deducting administrative costs and overhead. Wages paid to nurses are considerably lower.

A MO HealthNet program compensating “families as caregivers” was one of 12 action steps identified during a July 2023 provider capacity meeting mandated by the settlement, according to a report obtained by The Independent.

Multiple states have Medicaid programs that pay relatives to perform skilled care tasks, including Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma and Massachusetts.

Missouri officials have already drafted regulations and an amendment to Missouri’s Medicaid plan to launch the program, Cox said. The “current barrier” to implementation is an “internal approval process” requiring “a review of state funding to sustain the program long-term.”

The department would then have to conduct a contracted rate setting analysis and update its systems to be able to process claims through the program, Cox said. The regulations would also need to be approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Hudspeth, from the Missouri Alliance for Care at Home, urged the state “not to lose sight of the families this program was intended to help.”

“Budget uncertainty should prompt us to look for responsible solutions, not necessarily abandon programs that address significant gaps in care.”

For family members like Atwood who have been advocating for the program, the delays are disheartening.

In 2025, Atwood said, “it was a very long approval process that it had to go through, and then here we are at it again. If it doesn’t go through, we’re going to be back in the same boat.”

Smith said when she and her husband first brought Tommy home, she and Tommy’s auntie alternated caring for Tommy and working shifts while her husband “pretty much worked around the clock.”

“Whatever it took to make it work,” she said. “But there’s a better way. There’s got to be a better, humane way.”