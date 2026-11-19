Affton native John Goodman discovered his love for acting in Missouri public schools before authoring a resume of film and TV work that has few equals.

He's starred in the groundbreaking sitcom "Roseanne," had lead roles in films including "King Ralph" and "The Flintstones," and perhaps most memorably has given enough indelible performances in supporting film roles to become one of the most accomplished character actors in recent Hollywood history.

Goodman's collaboration with film directors Joel and Ethan Coen is particularly notable. He's made crucial contributions to five Coen brothers films, including "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" and "The Big Lebowski."

More recently, he appeared in HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones," which concluded a four-season run last year.

Goodman returns to St. Louis to narrate composer Peter Boyer's "American Mosaic," a combination of music, spoken word and the photographs of St. Louis native Joe Sohm.

The multimedia piece is one piece of "A Salute To America," a St. Louis Symphony Orchestra program at Powell Hall on Friday and Saturday that includes patriotic songs, a handful of Broadway favorites and collaborations with the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club and U.S. Naval Academy Pipes and Drums. John Morris Russell will conduct.

St. Louis Public Radio's Jeremy D. Goodwin spoke with Goodman about "American Mosaic," his early days as a struggling actor and how he picks a project to work on.

Jeremy D. Goodwin: Could you talk a bit about "American Mosaic"?

John Goodman: It's got a really nice text to it, kind of a survey of American history with quotes from people like Whitman, Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin.

Goodwin: I've heard of those guys.

Goodman: Sid Caesar …

Goodwin: Is Sid Caesar really in there?

Goodman: No.

Goodwin. OK. How do you prepare for a performance like this?

Goodman: They just sent me a lovely script. I've got a few rehearsals with them. I'll really need that.

Goodwin: Do you get a lot of requests from St. Louis organizations to be a part of their events?

Goodman: Not a lot, but quite a few. And unfortunately, I have to turn a lot of them down because I'm busy in other parts of the country. I grabbed this while I could. I knew I was going to be doing some work in November, and I scheduled everything around it. So I lucked out pretty well. But yeah, I really wanted to do this.

/ John Goodman returns to St. Louis as part of a program at Powell Hall this weekend.

Goodwin: Why is this America 250 program the thing that is getting you to make your St. Louis Symphony Orchestra debut?

Goodman: I had the time — originally. And it was a good excuse to go home.

Goodwin: Do you still have friends and family here?

Goodman: I have a lot of friends here, and my brother and sister and nieces live here.

Goodwin: Let me ask you a little bit about your time in Missouri and how that helped you get your start. You were at Affton High School, right?

Goodman: I did a play, and I really really liked it. Even though I had this long monologue and I blew it. I didn't want to stop so I just started improvising, and I got through it.

Goodwin: So arts education is important!

Goodman: I think it is. It certainly makes you a well-rounded person. It wasn't until I actually started acting at college that it sparked a renewed interest in education. I'd been walking through and faking it for a long time, and then I really became interested in things. I had to do a lot of research, and I got to expand my knowledge a little bit.

Goodwin: You've talked about how you would get thrown out of class in high school and go to the library to read Arthur Miller plays.

Goodman: I still don't know why that is. But yeah, I was drawn to postwar American playwrights. I don't know why, but I'm glad it happened.

Goodwin: Then you were at Southwestern Missouri State University, which is now called Missouri State University. Is that where you really got serious about acting?

Jon Gitchoff / Repertory Theatre of St. Louis John Goodman and St. Louis Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith lend a hand at a fundraising event for the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in 2023.

Goodman: Yeah. I knew I wanted to study it, but I couldn't get into any classes when I registered. I was failing pretty badly. I did a one-act my second semester, and that captured the interest of one of the teachers who became my mentor, Howard Ormes.

Goodwin: And then you did the classic thing where you moved to New York to try to make it as an actor.

Goodman: Yeah, I took the Amtrak from Union Station. It took 24 hours to get to Manhattan, and it was totally frightening. I really pushed myself past my limit, but I did it and went on to other things. I just started and got a non-Equity dinner theater job about a month later. So yeah, I've been working pretty steadily since.

Goodwin: You've worked with so many great people and done such interesting work. Recently you were on the HBO series "The Righteous Gemstones." What made that worth John Goodman's time?

Goodman: Oh, anything's worth my time. You can buy me cheap! No, it was just the scripts were funny as hell. The people in there were terrific. Walton Goggins is a genius, and Danny McBride is just a wonderful guy. He keeps himself so busy, but he writes such weird stuff. And yeah, I liked it down there [in South Carolina] so much while I was shooting that we just decided to move down there a few years ago.

Goodwin: As a young actor, were you interested in becoming very famous?

Goodman: I underestimated myself from the get-go. I considered myself lucky to get looked at for anything. I was too timid at the time when I came up. I could have tooted my own horn more, but I didn't. Anyway, it's 50 years later. It's been OK.

It's been a good way to spend a life. Reading other people's words — it beats pushing dirt for a living.



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