The African Children's Choir is coming to the Ozarks this month as part of its tour across the United States.

The choir will give two performances in the Ozarks November. 22. The first will be at Fruitland Road Church, 9925 N. Farm Road 173 in Springfield, at 10:15 a.m. The second will be at First Baptist Church, 101 W. Center St. in Rogersville, at 6 p.m.

The choir includes children 9 to 12-years-old and provides educational opportunities for participants through college.

Daniel Tamale is a volunteer for the African Children's Choir and a former member. He emphasized the group's focus on building good character.

“We have individuals that are now doctors, we have lawyers, we have engineers, talk about professional careers,” Tamale said. “But most importantly we really focus on the character of these children because at the end of the day, no one can survive in the work environment without a good character.”

Tamale describes the choir's performances as a mix of African rhythms and popular hymns.

“It's a lively performance that's meant to bring communities together and spread the joy of the children to the people and create an awareness of not only the need that is back at home in Africa, but the potential, again, of the children and many more that are in Africa,” Tamale said.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit africanchildrenschoir.com.

