The Greene County Commission on Wednesday re-created the Lady Liberty Statue dedication exactly 76 years later. This time the event celebrated the restoration of the statue. It also served as the opening of the exhibit, The mOther Road, in the courthouse rotunda, which highlights the African American experience on Route 66 in Greene County.

A stage, decorated with patriotic bunting, was set up on the south steps of the Historic Courthouse, the same spot where a similar stage was set in 1950. A giant American flag hung above, attached to the courthouse, replicating a flag that was displayed at the original celebration.

The Courthouse Chorale sang, and the Hillcrest JROTC presented the colors. There were several speakers, including former Governor Mike Parson.

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Local businessman and college professor Dr. Lyle Foster spoke about the African American experience on Route 66 before inviting people to view The mOther Road exhibit, which explores African American stories, resilience and influence along Route 66 in the Springfield area.

"The dominant narrative of Route 66 includes leisure, choice and opportunity. What is often not known and acknowledged that for many travelers, the era of segregation, was that there were also communities for whom mobility along the road was constrained," he said, "segregated lodging and eating establishments and not entirely evenly accessible."

Michele Skalicky The mOther Road exhibit at the Greene County Courthouse in Springfield, Mo. (Photo taken November 18, 2026)

The exhibit shares photographs and tells the stories of places like Alberta’s Hotel and Graham’s Rib Station, Black-owned businesses in Springfield during the era of Route 66.

Travis Rubelee, executive director of Ozark Trails Council of Scouting America, talked about the statue’s origins.

"Seventy-six years ago today, November 18, 1950, scouts, community leaders, citizens, stood on this very ground to dedicate this Statue of Liberty replica as part of the Boy Scouts of America's nationwide Strengthen the Arm of Liberty campaign," he said. "More than 200 of these statues were placed all across the country to commemorate scouting's 40th anniversary and to remind communities of the values represented by Lady Liberty: Freedom, service, citizenship and responsibility."

The statue restoration was funded with donations from the Rachel Donelson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the community and Greene County employees.