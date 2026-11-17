Several people spoke before Springfield City Council Monday night about a bill that would amend city code. The measure would create pre-filing frameworks to the “ordinances and resolutions” section. It would also establish further rules for public hearing on ordinances and resolutions.

The bill’s co-sponsor, councilman Brandon Jenson, (Heather Hardinger is the other co-sponsor) gave some background on what led to up to it.

"I would encourage everyone to think back several months ago whenever we received a report and presentation from the city manager as a result of his listening sessions, and there was a giant slide that said, 'you are not listening' in quotation marks and then had a list of concerns that residents had been bringing forward," said Jenson. "This bill originated on that day."

He said it’s about a belief in how government can operate at its best. There’s a national lack of trust, he said, but "we need a local solution to be able to move our community forward."

He encouraged those scheduled to speak to focus on the future instead of the past.

"It is my really sincere belief that we can achieve a lot more with a hope for tomorrow than a frustration from yesterday," he said.

Speakers expressed frustration at not being allowed to speak at a recent city council meeting about a resolution to review ALPR technology usage in the Springfield. Some said they’d lost trust in city officials, and the bill would help restore some of that trust.

Springfieldian Vicke Kepling expressed frustration at not being able to speak at a September city council meeting before a resolution calling for a review of Springfield's use of ALPR technology was sent to committee. That night, the crowd erupted in anger at not being able to share their concerns about Flock cameras.

"I spent hours putting my thoughts to paper," she said. "I wrote, timed myself, revised and practiced what I was going to say. I then drove clear across town to come to a building that I'd never been to before and didn't know what to expect."

She said she was nervous as the public hearing neared, but her chance to speak never came. She said she wasn't upset, but she watched as young people who were ready to share their concerns got angry and said, "I did not blame them a bit" as "they watched their freedoms disappear before their very eyes." She told council that, if people take the time to get to the meeting and speak that they should listen to them.

Councilman Derek Lee issued what he called "a word of caution" just before the speakers stepped up to the podium. "Having a public hearing on a bill that's going to change," he said, "is not going to lead to more trust, it's going to lead to confusion." He said, even though it's not perfect, he sees "real wisdom" in the way city code is written now.

Jenson told Lee that was "a really great point," but he said "the beauty of this bill is the two parts actually work together, so, by ensuring we have a public hearing before any motions are made, folks are able to make their opinions heard on the original bill, but by also having a pre-filing incentive to make amendments or substitutes, folks in the community would be able to see that advance and also provide comment and testimony on that amendment or substitute before we vote on it."

"I think that taking a look at rules and regulations and seeing if there are ways that we can involve the public in a more proactive way, I think that's always an interesting thing to think about and to ponder," said Hardinger, "and I think that this bill gives us an opportunity to examine the process."

