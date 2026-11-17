After the U.S. lost its designation as a measles-free nation Tuesday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department issued a statement urging people to get vaccinated against the illness. Measles was eliminated in the U.S. more than 25 years ago, but it’s back due to a drop in the vaccination rate.

The health department encouraged residents to check their vaccination records and make sure they’re protected against the highly contagious virus.

Greene County Health Director Katie Towns said the designation loss is “a disappointing setback for public health, especially because we have the tools to prevent measles.”

According to SGCHD, measles, especially severe cases, can be prevented through the two-dose Measles, Mumps and Rubella or MMR vaccine. It’s 97% effective, it said, and typically provides lifetime protection.

As of November 12, 5,412 confirmed cases of measles have been reported in the U.S., including nine in southwest Missouri. Eleven percent of cases have required hospitalization, and there have been 10 deaths. 96% of cases are in patients who have not received the MMR vaccine or have unknown vaccination status.