Springfield to host Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Nov. 21

The Springfield Christmas Parade and Mayor's Tree Lighting Holiday Show 2026 will be held downtown on November 21.

Both events will be hosted on the same day instead of separate days as in the past. The double event will feature live musical performances, free ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides and other activities.

The event is hosted by both the City of Springfield and the Downtown Springfield Association. It's aimed at encouraging residents and visitors to support downtown businesses and to shop local. The event's "Merry Market" will feature local vendors.

The Christmas Parade will start at 3 pm, featuring floats, marching bands and an appearance by Santa Claus. The procession will start at the Elm Street and South Avenue intersections, travel north on South Avenue, circle Park Central Square’s east side and proceed east on St. Louis Street towards the Springfield Expo Center.

The Mayor's Tree Lighting Holiday Show will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Square.

At 6 pm, Springfield Mayor Schrag will read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas to a children’s audience, and there will be live musical performances leading to a tree lighting countdown.

Learn more about the event here.