A Springfield professor weighs in on the November Midterm Election results

Dr. Indira Palacios-Valladares pointed out a wide array of factors that led to the Democratic Party candidates’ wins in key U.S. House and Senate seats on November 3.

The first factor concerned the general public’s growing discontent with the GOP’s recent intergovernmental affairs.

“The biggest reason for the results that we saw on Tuesday," Palacios-Valladares said, “was a general citizen discontent with the negative consequences of the Iran war and the tariffs on the cost of living and some sort of the administration’s tone deafness on pocketbook issues among some specific segments of the population.”

Palacios-Valladares said the influx of younger Democratic Party candidates in the midterm races had an impact as well.

“The Democrats were capitalizing on the discontents by doing two things. One is that they ran young candidates that were very tailored to the contexts to specific localities,” she said.

She listed Texas moderate James Talarico and Michigan Muslim progressive Abdul El-Sayed as examples.

She also addressed the polarization between the parties.

“I would say there’s perhaps two scenarios of congressional gridlock. So, polarization at the top and gridlock, also. Things don’t get done right when you’re so opposed to each other (and) are not as assured as they seemed before, and that may bring down congressional polarization and help with gridlock,” she said.

Palacios-Valladares also cited President Trump’s divisive policy decision making and how it also presented the Democratic Party candidates as decisive.

“There is the Democrats’ sense of a strong electoral mandate because the winds were huge, historically very large," she said. "The party in power always loses seats in the midterms, but since 1976, it hasn’t been as big as this year.”

Palacio-Valladares said these factors may or may not influence Congress in January.

“So, the parties will have a plan that they’re going to execute. How much change would there be? Maybe not as much as the people that voted for change would want," she said. "On the one hand, you don’t have a filibuster-proof Senate, so, it would be difficult. So, not a supermajority that you can stop the minority party from filibustering there…there can be influences in the judicial nominations and things of that sort. But major change will not be possible. And they’ve already said that you cannot expect major changes.”