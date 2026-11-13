Missouri State University celebrates Homecoming 2026

Missouri State University is hosting its Homecoming celebration this weekend.

The event is one of the most widely celebrated traditions of the year. It brings students, alumni, staff and the region together.

A Class of 1976 reunion will be held Friday, November 13, at Kentwood Hall.

Friday's events include the Bear Nation Celebration at the new Clifton M. Smart III University Advancement Center at National Ave. and Bear Blvd. The event is free and open to the public and will include free food and drinks, activities (some with a fee), a pop-up shop with Bear merchandise and a pyrodrone show featuring drones and fireworks.

Saturday's events include the Homecoming Parade at 9 a.m., the Golden Bears reunion, tailgating and the Homecoming football game against New Mexico State at 2 p.m. at Plaster Stadium.

