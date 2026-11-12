Missouri State University cuts ribbon on its new advancement center

Missouri State University cut the ribbon on its $26.2 million Clifton M. Smart III University Advancement Center Wednesday.

The two-story building is home to university advancement, the Missouri State University Foundation and the Alumni Association.

"For many years, we've dreamed about what it would mean to create a place like this, a place that would bring together alumni, donors, and friends and faculty and staff,"

said Brent Dunn, MSU's vice-president of advancement and president/CEO of the Missouri State University Foundation, "a place that would celebrate traditions, tell our stories and inspire the next generation of Bears. And today, today, that dream has become a reality."

University advancement, including the Missouri State Foundation, had been housed in the Kenneth E. Meyer Almuni Center on S. Jefferson. In 2024, the foundation sold its longtime home in the Alumni Center to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for $5.8 million. Proceeds from the sale of the downtown building helped fund the new center.

The new advancement center is located across from the Davis-Harrington Welcome Center where prospective students first go when they arrive on campus. Missouri State President Biff Williams said visitors to campus go on a tour to learn about the university and end up back at the advancement center.

Michele Skalicky Missouri State University President Biff Williams speaks at a ribbon cutting for the Clifton M. Smart III University Advancement Center on November 11, 2026.



"They learn about the faculty, the staff. They see a dormitory or two. They see the programs of interest. They learn about the different academic programs. They see all the things that are co-curricular, and they get excited about campus," said Williams, "and then we bring them back here to the Smart Advancement Center, and we walk them down Mercy Traditions Hall, and they get to experience the impact that a Missouri State University education has had on over 160,000 people that have come before them. I think that's an absolute transformational experience."

Williams said one of the goals in the university's strategic plan is about the student and the alumni experience. He said the new center will help them achieve that goal.

Dunn acknowledged the many people who gave money to make the new building possible.

"Of course, this could not be possible without the extraordinary generosity of donors and friends. And so, to everyone invested in this vision. And you're out there. Thank you. You didn't simply help construct a building you created. You created a home for generations to come," he said.

Michele Skalicky

Former Missouri State University President Clif Smart speaks at a ribbon cutting for the Clifton M. Smart III University Advancement Center on November 11, 2026.



Former MSU President Clif Smart also spoke at the ribbon cutting. He spent much of his time thanking his former team.

An anonymous donor made a seven-figure donation towards the new building and wanted it named in honor of Smart.

"I was stunned. I'm very I'm very rarely silent, but I think that was, that was the time that made me do it," he said. "As Dr. Williams said, very, very few people get a building named after themselves these days without putting a lot of money into it, and no one gives money to having a building named for someone else."

He said he had a good 13-year run during his time as Missouri State president. He pointed to "financial circumstances that provided opportunities to fund different things," after which he looked at Williams and said, "they'll come back."

Missouri State is dealing with a difficult budget year as it did last year.

The new building includes an event center for nearly 200 people, two conference rooms, an executive board room, Traditions Hall, an outdoor courtyard and more.

Missouri State is hosting the Bear Nation Celebration as part of Homecoming to celebrate the new building. The public is invited to the free event, which will include food, drinks, music, giveaways, balloon art, a performance by the MSU Pride Band and a pyrodrone show, featuring drones and fireworks.

