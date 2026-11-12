Bicyclists have a new place to ride in southwest Missouri

The Hills Mountain Bike Park encompasses 168 acres of what Branson Parks and Recreation calls "rugged terrain" and is located at 1501 Branson Hills Parkway behind the Branson RecPlex.

"It is a very natural terrain," said Joshua Aubin, Branson Parks Assistant Director. "So, the builders, they've done trails all over southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas, and they call these some of the best cross country trails that they've ever built."

He said their region's topography and natural geology has made it "a desirable biking trail." He said it will be a little muddy in the beginning "as all new trails are," but that will lessen with use.

Branson residents who have responded to recent surveys said they wanted to see mountain bike trails built in the city, according to Aubin.

The park currently features more than five miles of bike trails for beginners and intermediate riders (green and blue trails). That's all phase 1 of the project. There's also a pedestrian trail.

Phase 2 will start in 2027 and will add 2.6 miles of intermediate and advanced trails (blue and black trails). Aubin said phase 2 is still in the planning stage, and they welcome feedback.

There will be 8 miles of trails in total that will feature downhill as well as cross-country.

"It's really an enhancement to quality of life for our citizens and giving visitors another opportunity to visit and stay in Branson," said Aubin.

The park is open dawn to dusk. Night riding is prohibited.

Helmets are required to use the trails, and bicyclists should know the risk before they go.

"Mountain biking has inherent risks that cannot be eliminated. Use of this trail system and features involves the risk of injury or greater," Branson Parks and Recreation said on its website. "Use facility at your own risk. This trail system is unsupervised."

For kids just beginning their bicycling experience, Aubin said there's a bicycle skills course Parks and Recreation opened at Stockstill Park. That also includes places for people to use balance bikes, "so it gives them an opportunity to do some balancing on wooden bridges and tunnels to build up," he said.

"That's kind of the approach we've taken," said Aubin. "You start on your street. You work your way over to Stockstill where it's a little more advanced." (He said there are plans to eventually expand the bicycle skills course at Stockstill). "Once you feel comfortable showing off some skills at Stockstill, you make your way over to green trails here at the Branson RecPlex, so it is a natural progression that we do offer citizens and the community."

Aubin said $350,000 was initially allocated for the bike park, and the cost to build came in at under $290,000. The city funded the project under its capital improvement plan.

