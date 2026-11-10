SGF is looking for artists to create a new art piece featuring the old carpet

The Springfield-Branson National Airport has invited artists to create digital mock-ups for a chance to be chosen for a special project. The mixed media piece will commemorate the airport’s recently removed carpet and will be on public display. The carpet had three artistic patterns inspired by nature: Water, rock and grass.

Ren Luebbering, SGF's marketing and communications coordinator, described the carpet as iconic but said it had to be replaced.

“Since we opened in 2009, more than 15 million people had walked across our carpet,” said Luebbering, “And so, it was difficult to clean. And it had reached really the end of its useful life. Over the course of 13 months, we replaced over 80,000-square-foot of carpet with terrazzo.”

Removing the carpet was a part of a $4.5 million flooring replacement project. After removal, the History Museum on the Square received a new 3X3-foot-square of each design to add to their permanent collection.

But Luebbering credits the airport's assistant director of aviation, Dave Schaumburg, with the idea to have a public art display that somehow included the carpet.

“The quality of place as well as public art are essential to enhancing the overall customer experience at the airport,” said Luebbering, “And we also know that art inherently has value. So, the airport is providing some materials, including carpet squares, as part of this project so that artists have materials at no cost that they can use to create a piece of art.”

The artist with the best proposal will be awarded a contract, not exceeding $5,000, to implement their work in the airport. An artist's proposal should include a digital mock-up of the idea, a statement and a separate artist bio no more than 250 words each and a list of necessary materials. Submissions are due December 1 at midnight.