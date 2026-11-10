Greene County dedicates symbolic cornerstone for the newly renovated former jail

A $24.8 million project to turn the former Greene County Jail into a space for family courts and juvenile services is finished. The project also includes a new secured lobby for the Greene County Judicial Center. And on Monday, the county dedicated a symbolic cornerstone to celebrate.

"This new facility is evidence of the county's commitment to ensure that juvenile cases and family court cases are not considered insignificant or trivial," said Presiding 31st Circuit Court Judge T. Todd Myers. "Today, here in Greene County, we have 19 judicial officers. We handle more than 20,000 cases. There are thousands of people going in and out of this building every week. The new entrance provides a way for us to have security without having people stand outside in the elements."

Michele Skalicky The dedication of the symbolic cornerstone for the Greene County Judicial Center in Springfield, Mo. (Photo taken on November 9, 2026)

The event included a traditional Masonic ceremony led by Keith Bail, most worshipful brother of the Grand Lodge of Missouri.

"As the Grand Master of Missouri Masons, it is my privilege to take part in a ceremony that has remained fundamentally unchanged for over 250 years," said Bail. "In fact, some of you may have seen paintings of the Masonic Cornerstone laying ceremony of the United States Capitol Building, with then President George Washington presiding in his Masonic regalia. Our ceremony today will utilize the ancient applications of the square level and plumb to demonstrate that this cornerstone is well suited for use in cultivating good men and women to strive for knowledge and truth. To continue to learn and to evolve while finding fulfillment in serving mankind."

The new courtrooms are designed to meet modern practices and are outfitted with new technology. For example, Judge Myers said the juvenile courtroom is a courtroom in the round. Instead of a judge sitting up high, everyone is on the same level.

"This is a trauma informed space. It's known to minimize the fear of the children," he said. It's designed to defuse confrontation, promote collaboration and let the judge truly seek what is in the best interest of the child."

The new technology, he said, allows the presentation of evidence "in a manner that is consistent with the way cases are tried today." And he said the new space allows more collaboration with Legal Services of Southern Missouri "for access to justice because everyone deserves the right to have their case heard, and access to justice helps those who cannot afford representation to have more information as they represent themselves."

The project was largely funded by the 2017 public safety sales tax.

Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon thanked the 31st Circuit Court for their role in the renovations. He said construction costs soared, and the Circuit Court offered nearly $1 million in discretionary funds to finish the project on time.