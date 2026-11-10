American Indian Center honors veterans and heritage

November is Native American Heritage Month.

The American Indian Center of Springfield's is busy with events, perhaps the biggest is the Honoring Veterans Powwow. It will bring dancers and vendors from across the country to Missouri State University's campus this Saturday.

American Indian Center Executive Director Valerie Badhorse described Powwows as a sort of family reunion, with food, dancing, singing and drumming.

"If you listen to the emcee, you can learn a lot of cultural significance of why we do what we do," Badhorse explained. "The Powwow was originally started back in the Wild West shows, where you could go and see, you know, the fastest draw in the West and, the Indians dancing. It's kind of along those same lines, except now it's more on our terms."

The American Indian Center's Powwows are intertribal, bringing different tribes with different styles and histories together. One thing they all share is respect for their veteran communities.

Native Americans have served in every U.S. war, and the Department of Defense has reported they serve at a higher rate than any other ethnic demographic.

"For our veterans, you know, we're protecting our homeland. This is where we were, where our ancestors were. We're fighting for our country," Badhorse said. "Being a veteran, being a warrior in our culture is very significant."

The event is from 1pm to 10pm at the Greenwood Laboratory School at Missouri State. Badhorse says it's the Center's fifth year holding the Honoring Veterans Powwow there. She says it's an accessible space with good parking. There will be drumming, singing, dancing, vendors, and fry bread tacos.

The Powwow will be preceded Friday afternoon, by what Badhorse described as a more intimate event on Drury's campus.

"You won't have as many dancers and it'll be more of a presentation of explaining, you know, this outfit or this outfit, and this is why we do this and now watch them and this is what you're going to be seeing, you know, and then come to the Powwow the next day and you'll be able to see it all work together."

Find information about both events and everything on the AIC's calendar at aicspringfield.org.