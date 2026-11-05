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The Missouri State Bears take the win at their season opener

KSMU | By Tabitha Easterwood
Published November 5, 2026 at 9:58 AM CST
Missouri state University wins over Lincoln University
Missouri State Athletics
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Missouri State Athletics
Missouri state University wins over Lincoln University

The team took on Lincoln University at home.

The Bears defeated Lincoln University 88-60.
Andrej Acimovic led the team in scoring with a total of 24 points.

Melakih Cunningham added 19 points.

Trey Willams JR. scored 11 points and had 10 assists, and Ngundeng Ruey tallied 10 points.

Lincoln University led first before the Bears turned things around.

Back-to-back three pointers were made by Williams and Cunningham.

Rebounders Christian Thompson and Jordan Blair were newcomers, with Ruey assisting 3 blocked shots.

The Bears will take the court against Truman State Friday November 6 at home at 7 p.m.
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Tabitha Easterwood
Tabitha is a senior at Missouri State University majoring in journalism with a minor in photography. She has worked with NBC both on and off set. She also has experience in interviewing and reporting. She hopes to have a career as a sideline sports reporter/photographer.
See stories by Tabitha Easterwood