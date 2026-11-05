The Missouri State Bears take the win at their season opener

The Bears defeated Lincoln University 88-60.

Andrej Acimovic led the team in scoring with a total of 24 points.

Melakih Cunningham added 19 points.

Trey Willams JR. scored 11 points and had 10 assists, and Ngundeng Ruey tallied 10 points.

Lincoln University led first before the Bears turned things around.

Back-to-back three pointers were made by Williams and Cunningham.

Rebounders Christian Thompson and Jordan Blair were newcomers, with Ruey assisting 3 blocked shots.

The Bears will take the court against Truman State Friday November 6 at home at 7 p.m.