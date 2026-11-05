Measles case confirmed in Christian County

A case of measles has been reported to the Christian County Health Department. According to the department, a county resident tested positive after being exposed to a reported case in another county.

Those who have been exposed are being contacted and asked to watch for symptoms.

There have been three cases reported in Greene County this year.

Christian County Health Administrator Aaron Winslow said in a statement that measles can no longer be viewed as "a disease of faraway places or the distant past." He said this case will not lead to a community outbreak due to efforts of state and public health officials, but he said they may not be so lucky next time. He said the best way to prevent an outbreak is to achieve community immunity through vaccination.

"The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella or MMR vaccine," according to the health department. "Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide 97 percent protection from measles infections."

The kindergarten vaccination rate for MMR in Christian County for the 2025-2026 school year was 84.2%.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness – one person with the illness can easily pass it on to 9 out of 10 people around them who are unvaccinated or don’t have natural immunity.

Symptoms start around two weeks from exposure and typically begin with fever, cough, runny nose and red and watery eyes. Tiny white spots may appear in the mouth two to three days after symptoms start. A rash begins three to five days after the first symptoms. Anyone who suspects they might have measles should call their healthcare provider.

Measles can cause severe health complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and death, according to the health department. The virus can be transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to 2 hours after an infected person leaves an area.