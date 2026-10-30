LFCS declares support for the Missouri Child Welfare Task Force

A statewide task force on children’s safety is expected to issue recommendations by November 15. The 18-member Child Welfare Task Force was created by an executive order issued by Kehoe in August. It’s tasked with developing foundational safety definition and standards; reviewing and recommending alignment; and working towards operational integration and standardized training and education.

According to reporting by the Missouri Independent, the task force discussed draft legislation at its October 19th meeting that would require child welfare workers and courts to use the same standards when determining if children are unsafe. Those standards would also help determine what must change before a child could return home.

Lutheran Family and Children’s Services or LFCS, which has locations in Springfield and Joplin, issued a statement in support of the task force’s work. The organization offers adoption and foster care services.

"There are so many players involved in the welfare of a child in this state that anytime we can get a task force together to look at how all those different agencies, all those different stakeholders are working together, it helps us to reinforce the things that are working well and improve the things that aren't working as well," said LFCS Chief Financial Officer Jeff Cook. "And so, we're excited about the potential this task force has to really bring the state together, not only agency to agency, but consistency throughout the state so that no matter where in the state a child is, that child is being taken care of to the best possible ability of the organizations that are involved."

Cook said he believes the new standards will help parents to parent better and prevent situations where children are taken into state custody. He said it puts organizations and parents on the same page, working towards a common goal.

The ultimate goal, according to Cook, is for a child to stay with their family of origin. But when that can't happen, children need to be in a safe environment where they can thrive. He said caseworkers have large loads and are often in a position where they have to make decisions and recommendations in the field about what's best for a child. Having clear standards "for all parties involved...is going to make a difference in how we move forward."

Cook encourages people to consider becoming foster parents to care for children that are unable to stay in their homes. There are between 12,000 and 14,000 children in Missouri's foster care system at any given time, he said, "and those children are in that system because their home life is not in a place that is safe for them, and they're not being taken care of the way we want them to be taken care of in those situations." He said those children need a safe and stable home environment. Anyone who would like to learn more may contact LFCS.